BFNL: Roos claim big scalp of Hawks in three-point upset

KANGAROO Flat scored the upset of the 2023 BFNL season downing what had been the unbeaten ladder-leaders Eaglehawk by three points at Dower Park on Saturday.
The winning goal was nailed by Roos' senior first-gamer Ryan Savy deep into the final term with a snap at the Station Street end.
The ball had been booted high into the Flat forward 50 and Savy grabbed it and nailed the most important major of the day.
Savy's goal gave the Roos a five-point lead, but the dramatic closing moments weren't over yet.
Hawks' key forward Darcy Richards snapped a behind and then with 30:40 on the clock took a vital mark in the scoreboard end goalsquare.
Unbelievably, he played on and Richards' screwed shot sailed through for a minor score only, leaving the Hawks three points down.
There were unrestrained scenes of elation from Roos' players, supporters and family members, with the home side victorious 11.8 (74) to 10.11 (71).
Things looked ominous for the usually free-scoring Hawks in the first half as they managed a meagre four goals to the Flat's five.
The backlines were dominant all match, with Roos' defenders Zac Rouse, Nick Keogh and Ryan O'Keefe prominent as they held out Hawks' attacking moves.
The Hawks' defence wasn't too shabby either with Dylan Hanley, Clayton Holmes and Charles Langford constantly re-bounding.
With majors at a premium the Roos finished the first half four points ahead.
Hard-running Flat midfielder Mitch Collins snapped the home side's first major with Mitch Ronchieri landing a long set-shot for the Hawks.
Skipper Cam McGlashan and Langford, with a great pack mark, hauled in big grabs for the visitors.
A Liam Collins running shot for the Roos hit the very base of one of the goalposts for a Flat behind, but that left the home side eight points down at the first change.
They booted three goals to one in the second stanza to snatch their four-point half-time lead with Eaglehawk's sole major snapped by Dylan Hird 25 minutes in.
The visiting side couldn't get past Zac Rouse, who snared two important intercept marks, while Liam Collins marked right beside the goal square.
Sam Barnes and Harry Whitty were on target for Kangaroo Flat, while the Hawks struggled to get past the half-forward line.
But they rebounded with four goals to one in the all-important third term, snatching the lead 11 minutes in: 5.7 to 5.5.
Holmes provided excellent link-up and running play from the Hawks' backline with Ryan Savy the Roos'only third term goalkicker.
But then the Flat took over. Drilling five goals to two in the final quarter that burst ensured the Flat would win.
Still, scores were level on 9.8 apiece 12 minutes in before Whitty marked a high pass from Trewhella to goal and leave the home side in with a real chance.
Moments later, the most important major of the day was landed by Savy and the Roos survived Richards' ill-timed snap to win.
