Strathfieldsaye has breathed life into its 2023 campaign with a backs-against-the-wall win over South Bendigo.
In a thrilling last quarter, the Bloods came charging back into the contest after trailing by three goals midway through the term.
With five minutes remaining, Brock Harvey snapped a goal over his shoulder to reduce the margin to below a kick for the first time since the opening stanza.
As the game teetered on a knife edge, Storm trapped the ball inside their forward pocket for the last two minutes, with the defining moment coming from Riley Wilson, who produced a brilliant run-down tackle as the Bloods were looking to make one last attacking foray.
The siren duly sounded as Wilson went back and slotted the goal to conclude the thrilling 14.8 (92) to 12.9 (81) triumph.
Storm coach Darryl Wilson gathered his charges out on the ground before heading into the rooms in what could be a potentially season-turning moment for the 3-3 side.
"I congratulated them because it's been a tough month against good opposition with a few players going down, but they've stuck at it and not complained," Wilson said.
The victory came without Essendon VFL aligned duo Jake Moorhead and Callum McCarty as the usual second fiddles in the Storm guts stood up.
Daniel Clohesy and Riley Wilson led the way, both sneaking a goal each among their 25 possession games.
"We obviously had some late changes from Thursday night, and to lose those two and Bode Stevens it put a bit of a dint in our confidence," Wilsons said.
"But we went in with what we had, and I was really pleased with how the boys controlled the game.
The Bloods were missing a key pair of their own, with player-coach Nathan Horbury nicking a groin at training and ruck Macgregor Cameron out due to work commitments.
A returning Will Allen and Daniel Johnstone fought hard in the ruck, but it took some time for the Bloods midfield to adjust without their two key pillars.
Storm dominated through the middle early on in, a good sign for Wilson after being touched up in the previous few weeks.
"We wanted to get some easy ball forward which we haven't had against the top tier sides who've just got it out too easy, so we tried to put some more pressure on, and it paid dividends," Wilson said.
It is the third slow start in a row for the Bloods, which has left their coach Nathan Horbury frustrated.
"That one does sting a little bit," he said.
"We can't afford to keep starting slowly, and it's even more disappointing that we're speaking about it and not putting our plans into action.
"We knew they like to hit those short 45 hit-ups, so we wanted to hold our press pretty high, but we continued to fold back, which allowed them to take those options and score easily in the first half."
Heading into the contest, both sides had put a big emphasis on improving their disposal efficacy, and there was a clear winner in the metric, with Storm going at seven per cent better across the afternoon, including 20 per cent superior in the second term.
"Over the last few weeks, our disposals have not been up to scratch for a competition of this standard," Wilson said.
"We've done a bit of work at training on keeping possession and not panicking with our decision-making, and we took a step in the right direction today."
Conversely, the Bloods struggled to find targets inside 50 as the Storm racked up 25 intercept marks led by Lachlan Ratcliffe and Shannon Geary.
"There's no doubt we rate Ratcliffe very highly," Wilson said.
"He gets the toughest job every week and was again excellent today along with all of our defence."
It's not all doom and gloom for the Bloods, who were slightly the better side in the second half.
Once they found their rhythm, they showed their forward line was as dangerous and talented as any, with William Keck nailing four and Steven Stroobants three from limited opportunities.
"After quarter time, I thought our boys were super," Horbury said.
"We went back to man on man and didn't call it quits to the final siren, which I'm very proud of."
Horbury will miss next week's game against Maryborough but is eyeing a return for their round eight clash against Gisborne.
Lachlan Sharp return for Storm went to plan, kicking three first-half majors.
Boden Alexander's first senior game of the season was a mixed bag racking up 20 disposals - but he faces a nervous wait at the tribunal after being yellow carded in the second quarter.
