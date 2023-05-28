Marong showed no signs of rust in its 28-goal win over Bridgewater in LVFNL netball action.
After having the bye last round, it would have been understandable if the Panthers were sluggish against a Bridgewater side that had won its previous two matches.
It wasn't to be the case. Marong showed why it is regarded a genuine flag contender by dismantling the Mean Machine by 28 goals, 77-49.
"We had a practice match this week as we had Mel Oliver out for this game,'' Marong coach Sue Borserio said.
"We wanted to ensure we were prepared with some different combinations at each end.
"The whole team worked the ball quickly through the court today and the passing to the goalers was pinpoint.
"All our team played exceptionally well and put into action our game plan.
"Dani O'Toole won our award for an exceptional leader's game in the midcourt.
"Tracey O'Donnell was another standout in defence and our goalers shot the lights out."
Marong remains in second place on the ladder behind MGYCW.
The Eagles consolidated top spot with a commanding 68-26 win over Caivil United at Raywood.
The 42-goal margin wasn't the biggest win of the round.
That honour belonged to Mitiamo after the Superoos cruised to a 88-29 win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
In the final game of the round, Pyramid Hill bounced back from its first defeat of the season to outclass Inglewood 59-30.
"We haven't really had a convincing win this season, so it was good to finally get one,'' Pyramid Hill coach Gemma Scott said.
The Bulldogs were not at full strength against the Blues, but the club's improved depth in 2023 ensured the home side cruised to a convincing win.
"It's nice for the club that the other grades have been having some wins and that we have some players that come into the A-grade side when we have injuries,'' Scott said.
Defender Abbey Dingwall was best on court for a Pyramid Hill side that is well-placed to make a run at the double-chance for the finals.
"We still have some sorting out to do, but we're happy to be sitting where we are,'' Scott said.
"We're probably not as organised and well-drilled as some of the other top teams, but it's always a bit different up here in Pyramid and we sort things out as the season goes. We're in the mix, so that's good."
Next weekend is a crucial round for top-three contenders, with Marong travelling to Mitiamo and Pyramid Hill hosting Newbridge.
LVFNL A-GRADE LADDER
MGYCW 24
Marong 22
Pyramid Hill 22
Mitiamo 20
Newbridge 16
Bridgewater 16
Calivil United 4
Inglewood 4
BL-Serpentine 0
