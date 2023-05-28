Bendigo Advertiser
Blind Bendigo cycling star seeks tandem pilot

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 28 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 12:30pm
Al Wolf is completely blind but that does not hinder his passion for cycling. Picture by Darren Howe
Al Wolf is completely blind but that does not hinder his passion for cycling. Picture by Darren Howe

For Bendigo's "ferociously fit" Al Wolf, 72, cycling is life and total blindness has not prevented that passion.

