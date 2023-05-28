For Bendigo's "ferociously fit" Al Wolf, 72, cycling is life and total blindness has not prevented that passion.
The bike-obsessed local is now on the lookout for a tandem pilot and riding buddy now that his previous partner has had to stop.
Mr Wolf has lived with the rare genetic disease Goldmann-Favre syndrome all his life which has "very badly impaired" his vision.
"Luckily enough for me I was slow in losing my sight, I've only been totally blind since 2015," he told the Bendigo Advertiser.
Mr Wolf said the syndrome which caused progressive retinal degeneration had led to a "hell of a lot of depression" as well as an unhealthy lifestyle of drinking.
Cycling has been his escape and his saviour.
From being a builder's laborer to an underground miner at Sovereign Hill, to working in the mines at Mount Isa, Mr Wolf had always kept his fitness but it was around 1986 that he became hooked on bikes.
"I've ridden mountain bikes since 1986 when I still had a little bit of sight," Mr Wolf said.
"I stopped driving around the same time because of my deteriorating sight.
"I was lucky because I was drinking too much but the bike lifestyle kept me fit."
Mr Wolf who was living in north Queensland at the time bought "the most beautiful red GT mountain bike" which he has to this day.
"It's sitting on my magnetic trainer in the lounge room so I can hop on it and pedal it anytime I like," he said.
Tandem riding since 1994, Mr Wolf has been doing weekly rides of 50km to 80km for the past four years in Bendigo where he now lives.
"Every Tuesday, (my friend) drove up, weather permitting, parked the car and off we'd go on the tandem 60km to 70km ride with the Bendigo TT group which is the Tuesday Thursday group," Mr Wolf said.
"They are a wonderful bunch of people my age, some are a little bit younger, some a little bit older, and I miss them terribly because we would do a ride and then we'd always meet at Café Essence in Bull Street for a yarn and a catch up."
"She said, 'I'd love to have a go on your tandem, Al'," he explained.
"So I said, 'hop on'.
"And nobody could catch us - we ran the legs off them (the other riders)."
In Bendigo, Mr Wolf would be happy to even have a ride around the block.
"The more the merrier, I want to be on the bike at least two or three times a week instead of once a week."
For the uninitiated, tandem cycling is when two riders are in sync with the front and back pedals.
Mr Wolf said he had been lucky to have some fantastic partners over the years who told him everything - from the location of a particular bump, or a tram track or a rail line.
He said he knew the area so well now he could tell if he was in One Tree Hill, Spring Gully, Diamond Hill or Bagshot and he always knew when he was on the Fosterville gold mine road.
To express interest in joining Mr Wolf on the bike contact lucy.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
