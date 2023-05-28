Leitchville-Gunbower opened its account for the 2023 HDFNL A-grade netball season when it upstaged Huntly on Saturday.
The Bombers won 38-32 on their home court at Letichville - their first victory since round 15 last year.
It was the first time since round one last year that the Bombers A-grade netball and senior football team won on the same day.
A 12-goal loss to LBU was the Bombers' best result through their first five games, but on Saturday they put it all together, much to the delight of their playing group and loyal supporters.
"It means everything to us,'' a proud Leitchville-Gunbower coach Gemma Angove said.
"We have such a young group of girls and it's important for them to learn how to win.
"For them to get that first win on the board, I think it's the start of something special."
Huntly started the game brightly and grabbed an early lead, but the Bombers had the better of the second quarter and scores were tied at the main break.
The Bombers led by one goal at three quarter-time and showed no nerves in the final quarter as they surged clear of the Hawks to win impressively.
Matilda Candy was best on court for the Bombers.
After starting the game at goal attack, she moved to goal shooter after quarter-time and was calm under pressure down the stretch.
"She was a great target for us and she really stood up for us when the game was tight,'' Angove said of Candy.
While the Bombers had plenty to smile about, it was a missed opportunity for the Hawks.
"It was very disappointing,'' Huntly coach Kym Bell said.
"Leitchville was hungrier and wanted it more than what we did.
"We were missing our goal shooter Ash Sherlock and that made a big difference not having her leadership on the court.
"Leitchville deserved the win, they played really well as a team."
White Hills' offensive artillery was too much for North Bendigo to handle in Saturday's clash at Scott Street.
The Demons won 92-33 to jump Colbinabbin into second place on the ladder.
The big total came just seven days after the Demons posted 81 goals against LBU.
"We've hit a nice patch at the moment after we had a wake-up call against Mount Pleasant, where we didn't put in our best performance,'' White Hills coach Lauren Bowles said.
"We were probably complacent in how we mentally and physically prepared for that game.
"Since then we've come out firing and put some good scores on the scoreboard."
With regular goal shooter Liv Treloar unavailable, Karly Hynes has stepped into the goal shooting role with aplomb.
Hynes, who started the season in defence, was dominant in Saturday's win over the Bulldogs.
"We're very fortunate that we have some depth in our team and we're lucky that Karly can play in defence and in goals,'' Bowles said.
"Our versatility and depth has certainly helped us this season."
The only team to beat White Hills this season is reigning premier Elmore.
The Bloods continued on their merry way with a 55-36 win over Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
The victory gave Elmore a full set of wins over teams in the top five this season.
Heathcote scored its second win of the season with a resounding 74-31 victory over LBU.
After losing their previous three matches, the Saints broke through for a well-deserved win.
The 43-goal victory lifted the Saints to sixth on the ladder.
HDFNL A-GRADE LADDER
Elmore 24
White Hills 20
Colbinabbin 20
Mt Pleasant 16
North Bendigo 12
Heatchote 8
Huntly 4
LBU 4
Leitchville-Gunbower 4
