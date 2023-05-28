South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye tie in BFNL thriller

South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye played out a thrilling draw in the BFNL A-grade netball match of the round.
The lead changed hands several times in a tense last quarter, but at the final whistle the scores were locked at 53-53.
Storm playing coach Steph Freemantle was delighted with her team's performance, particularly considering the Bloods led 9-1 early and by 16 goals to nine at quarter-time.
"Of course we would have loved one more goal, but when you think about how far we've come from last year to this year it's a result we have to be happy with,'' Freemantle said.
"We didn't make a great start, but we played really well in the second quarter to get back into the game.
"A couple of times it looked like South was going to get away from us again, but we pulled it back together.
"For our girls to have the belief that they can do that, is extremely important.
"Essentially, we have a completely new team this year, so to play like this after six games is really pleasing."
Both teams led by as many as two goals in the dying minutes.
With South Bendigo leading by one goal, Storm goal shooter Claudia Collins made no mistake from close range to level the scores just before the final whistle.
"Things are starting to click a little bit for us,'' Freemantle said.
"(Wing attack) Ella Flavell and (goal attack) Ava Hamilton are starting to figure each other out and Macey Brereton, who we recruited from Leitchville-Gunbower, had always played goal keeper, but she's now playing goal defence for us.
"There's a lot of learning happening and we're showing some improvement weekly."
While the Storm were elated to clinch two points, the same could not be said about the Bloods, who went into the game as hot favourites.
"We're a little bit flat after that result,'' South Bendigo coach Janelle Hobbs said.
"We had a really good first quarter, but the game turned around in the second quarter and we managed to get away with a draw.
"We were inconsistent today, which didn't help our end result. With the start we had we should have gone on with it.
"Strathfieldsaye played really well and the game could have gone either way. It was a great game of netball and a draw was probably a fitting result.
"Two points is better than nothing, so we still have some positives to take out of the game."
The result was a major blow to the Bloods' hopes of finishing inside the top three.
They remain in fifth place, but slid two points and percentage behind third-placed Kangaroo Flat.
Strathfieldsaye moved into sixth place - four points and percentage behind the Bloods.
The other round six results on Saturday went to script.
Top-of-the-table Sandhurst handed the young Maryborough outfit an 87-27 belting at the QEO to move to a 6-0 record.
Second-placed Gisborne showed no mercy against bottom side Golden Square.
Gisborne won 90-19 and now faces Sandhurst at Gardiner Reserve next Saturday in a highly-anticipated contest.
Kangaroo Flat bounced back from a shock loss to Castlemaine last round by defeating Eaglehawk 82-32 at Dower Park.
BFNL A-GRADE LADDER
Sandhurst 24
Gisborne 20
Kangaroo Flat 16
Castlemaine 16
South Bendigo 14
Strathfieldsaye 10
Kyneton 8
Maryborough 8
Eaglehawk 0
Golden Square 0
