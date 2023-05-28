Bendigo Advertiser
South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye tie in BFNL thriller

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 28 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 2:00pm
Strathfieldsaye centre Caitlyn Hamilton passes to team-mate Ella Flavell in Saturday's draw with South Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe
South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye played out a thrilling draw in the BFNL A-grade netball match of the round.

