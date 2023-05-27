As days close in, make sure you get outside

It's set to be a chilly, damp Sunday morning. But grey clouds won't stop me getting outside in some form.
Rugging up and jumping on the bike is my go-to. I've invested in good winter gear so that most weather doesn't stop me, not even wind.
I like wind. The way it blocks out the world and makes you focus on the exercise at hand. Whether I'm on the bike or on foot, it's invigorating.
I'm a fan of the O'Keefe Rail Trail, mountain bike trails and road routes, where big pelotons often command the bitumen.
When it gets too blustery, though, I'll pull on the hiking boots and hit the trails.
We're lucky in Bendigo to have some great hiking close to the city and to one of the great coffee shops that are a beacon of reward.
Go a bit further afield and you have the rugged slopes and open pastures of Mount Alexander.
If that's a bit too adventurous (or far) you can walk or run in a nearby park or lake reserve.
I often see groups early on a Saturday morning powering around Kennington Reserve, some in shorts even as winter closes in.
After the long years of COVID lockdowns the freedom to roam, whatever the weather, is something I no longer take for granted.
And at this time of year the last blush of autumn colour - a red signal across the countryside - is another incentive to get outside.
The added benefit in getting some sunlight is stocking up on Vitamin D to help ward off seasonal affective disorder.
Friends and family are already saying they feel a bit low as the weather cools off and the opportunities for being outdoors lessen.
So do yourself a favor and get out today if you can. You'll feel better for it.
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.