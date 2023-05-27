Bendigo Advertiser

As days close in, make sure you get outside

Juanita Greville
By Juanita Greville
Updated May 27 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hike, bike, walk. Take some time to get outside this weekend. Picture Shutterstock
Hike, bike, walk. Take some time to get outside this weekend. Picture Shutterstock

It's set to be a chilly, damp Sunday morning. But grey clouds won't stop me getting outside in some form.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Remote Mastheads

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.