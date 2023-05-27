The Bendigo Art Gallery has celebrated many iconic figures over the years - and become a central Victorian icon itself in the process - and now the team is highlighting 90 years of a household publication name.
The Australian Women's Weekly editor-in-chief Nicole Byers and deputy editor Tiffany Dunk joined Bendigo Art Gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot and the team for the opening night to celebrate the rich history of this iconic magazine.
Australian designer Linda Jackson AO was in attendance at the opening on Friday night alongside key Bendigo political identities including Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards, councillor Margaret O'Rourke, deputy premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan and Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf.
The Australian Women's Weekly: 90 Years of an Australian Icon free exhibition will run from May 27 to August 27, overlapping with the tail-end of the colourful and popular Australiana: Designing a Nation exhibition.
The Bendigo-based exhibition will celebrate the 90-years of fashion and style, and influences into the domestic sphere especially through ingenious children's birthday cake creations over the past 43 years.
The gallery said the exhibition would "honour the contributions of some of the trailblazing women who have made the Weekly a magazine for women, by women, from its very beginnings".
One woman the exhibition will honour will be wartime reporter Dorothy Drain, who filed stories from the field during WWII, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
The exhibition will also present a selection of garments from leading Australian designers worn on recent covers including a bright red, voluminous Toni Maticevski dress worn by Australian chef Maggie Beer, a Sonia Cappallazzo design for actress and writer Miranda Tapsell and an Aurelio Costarella gown worn by Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
