Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
Sandhurst heads into round seven now as the BFNL's only undefeated team.
While the Dragons have their game in good order, the reigning premier Bulldogs at 2-4 have plenty of work to do if they are going to have an impact on this season.
The Bulldogs have got to rectify their slow starts having trailed by 42 points (v Golden Square), 15 points (v Kyneton) and 36 points (v Eaglehawk) at quarter-time in three of their past four games - all of which they went on to lose.
Scoreboard pressure is the best pressure and the Bulldogs haven't been able to apply enough of it so far.
On the body of work of both sides so far couldn't tip against Sandhurst as the Dragons hunt their first win at Gisborne since 2018.
Last time: Sandhurst 15.8 (98) def Gisborne 9.7 (61).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 18; Gisborne 10.
2.30pm Saturday at Maryborough.
Two losses in a row at home for the Bloods against Strathfieldsaye and Sandhurst now has what was a 3-1 record back even at 3-3.
That record though should be back in the positive at 4-3 come Saturday night against the Magpies who are coming off a pair of heavy losses by more than 200 points.
Tough gig playing in the Magpies' defence, with their past two opponents - Sandhurst and Golden Square - having had a combined 172 inside 50s.
Last time: South Bendigo 22.14 (146) def Maryborough 4.7 (31).
Since 2010: South Bendigo 21; Maryborough 3.
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
A game where the result feels somewhat inconsequential.
Given the unimaginable pain the Magpies are going through following the tragic death of 17-year-old player Dallas Keogh-Frankling after last week's under-18 game against Kyneton, Saturday is about the Magpies getting back together as a club on game-day and supporting each through a tough time.
Bound to be a day of high emotion at Camp Reserve where the 22 players who pull on the Magpies' black and white jumper will be hellbent on doing their club and Dallas proud against the Bulldogs.
No doubt the football community will be right behind the Magpies on Saturday.
Last time: Golden Square 28.25 (193) def Castlemaine 1.3 (9).
Since 2010: Golden Square 24; Castlemaine 0.
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
Much like Castlemaine, the thoughts of the football community have been with Kyneton in the wake of the tragedy that unfolded at the Kyneton Showgrounds after the under-18 game last week.
And like the Magpies, the Tigers' primary focus this week has been around supporting those affected rather than game-day against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
The game is slated as the showpiece match of the BFNL's Indigenous Round, with the Hawks coming off a huge upset loss at the hands of Kangaroo Flat that ended their unbeaten run, while the Tigers had put together a strong three weeks before last Saturday's abandoned game against the Magpies.
Last time: Kyneton 13.7 (85) def Eaglehawk 9.8 (62).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 20; Kyneton 4.
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
Huge step forward taken by Kangaroo Flat last week in knocking off Eaglehawk for the first time since 2016, but as the saying goes - one swallow doesn't make a summer.
The challenge now for the Roos is to back up last week's stunning upset with another strong showing against Strathfieldsaye - an opponent Kangaroo Flat hasn't beaten since 2010.
The Roos have now strung together back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019 having also beaten Castlemaine in round five and sit just percentage outside the top five.
Last week in particular will give the Roos an injection of belief for this clash against their long-time nemesis the Storm, which ended its run of two losses in a row last week with a hard-fought 11-point win over South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval to get back on an even keel at 3-3.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 20.15 (135) def Kangaroo Flat 3.4 (22).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 22; Kangaroo Flat 1.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
No doubt there will be a sigh of relief when the final siren sounds on Saturday for Newbridge that its eight-game stint of matches on the road comes to an end and the Maroons can finally return to their home at Riverside Park from next week.
Shapes as a one-sided match-up with the second-placed Bulldogs having won four in a row by an average of 96 points, while the bottom-placed Maroons have lost six on the trot by an average of 76 points.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 27.14 (176) def Newbridge 1.1 (7).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 16; Newbridge 9.
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
Some steps forward taken by Calivil United in recent weeks, with back-to-back wins over Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo the club's first consecutive victories since 2019.
Now they get to put their improvement to the test against the fourth-placed Blues, whose ability to rebound will be in focus following a 61-point loss to Pyramid Hill last week.
Last time: Calivil United 15.15 (105) def Inglewood 11.10 (76).
Since 2010: Calivil United 22; Inglewood 2.
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
One of those proverbial "banana peel" games for Bears Lagoon-Serpentine that they have twice almost slipped on this season: last week against Mitiamo and in round four against Calivil United.
At 5-2 the Bears are tracking solidly, while the Eagles are at 2-5 with captain Hamish McCartney and new coach Jay McDonald having been their most consistent performers so far.
Last time: Maiden Gully YCW 16.12 (108) def BL-Serpentine 8.8 (56).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 16; Maiden Gully YCW 8.
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
Tough afternoon awaits Mitiamo to round out the first half of the LVFNL season at home to the unbeaten Marong.
The Panthers simply aren't giving their opposition any opportunity to get any ascendancy in the game.
Since Marong trailed Inglewood by seven points at half-time in round two the Panthers have led by margins of 83, 40, 111, 58 and 58 points at the main break of their following five games.
They are ruthlessly putting sides to the sword early and not letting up.
Last time: Marong 25.10 (160) def Mitiamo 9.12 (66).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 14; Marong 9.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
You had to go all the way back to its rebuilding year of 2017 for the last time LBU lost three games in a row, but that's where the Cats are at the moment having been beaten by Heathcote, White Hills and Leitchville-Gunbower in consecutive games.
Scoring has dried up for the Cats, who after averaging 107 points in their premiership year have been held to 55, 74 and 57 during their three losses in a row.
Elmore has also lost three games in a row, so opportunity knocks for both teams to get that winning feeling back again in a vital match in the battle for fifth spot.
Last time: LBU 20.15 (135) def Elmore 5.8 (38).
Since 2010: LBU 20; Elmore 7.
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Biggest game between North Bendigo and Heathcote since their first semi-final battle of 2013.
While North Bendigo has been playing in marquee match-ups for well over a decade now, the Saints must be thriving on being back involved in spotlight games after so many years towards the bottom of the ladder.
This contest pits the unbeaten and ladder-leading Bulldogs (6-0) against the third-placed Saints (5-1), with the two sides a combined 11-1.
Big hoodoo for the Saints to break at Atkins Street - a ground they haven't won at since round 16 of 2013.
But this is the best Saints' side that has ventured to Atkins Street since then with star utility Braden Padmore, midfielder Liam Jacques and forward Corey Grindlay (35 goals) leading the charge.
Should be a ripper.
Last time: North Bendigo 13.12 (90) def Heathcote 11.16 (82).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 19; Heathcote 7.
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
Would expect a bounce-back win for White Hills following last week's 49-point defeat to North Bendigo at home.
The Hawks are now 0-6 after last week's defeat to Leitchville-Gunbower when as has so often been the case this season they were plagued by a slow start and forced to spend the day playing catch-up.
Last time: White Hills 15.21 (111) def Huntly 6.6 (42).
Since 2010: White Hills 13; Huntly 12.
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Colbinabbin (6th) and Leitchville-Gunbower (8th) are among the logjam of four teams from fifth to eighth on the ladder that all have two wins.
The Bombers have clearly made significant inroads from last season and have won two of their past three games to now be only percentage outside the five.
Colbinabbin is coming off the be last week in what was a timely break given the club's playing stocks were being challenged.
Expect this to be a tight battle.
Last time: Colbinabbin 18.10 (118) def Leitchville-Gunbower 12.6 (78).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 14; Leitchville-Gunbower 12.
