Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 1 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne returns home to play Sandhurst at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday. The Bulldogs are 0-3 on their home deck this season. Picture by Luke West
Gisborne returns home to play Sandhurst at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday. The Bulldogs are 0-3 on their home deck this season. Picture by Luke West

BENDIGO LEAGUE – ROUND 7

GISBORNE v SANDHURST

2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.