LVFNL ROUND 8: Rebuilding Demons tick off two wins in a row

CALIVIL United has ticked off back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019 as it continues its rebuild in the Loddon Valley league.
Celebrating their ties to the former Northern United in their heritage game, the Demons made a winning return to Raywood for the first time since 2018 on Saturday.
Wearing the maroon and gold colours of Northern United - which went into recess in 1996 - the Demons defeated Maiden Gully YCW by 43 points, 13.8 (86) to 6.7 (43), in the battle for the George Thompson Shield.
Having also defeated Mitiamo the previous week, it's the first time the Demons have strung together consecutive victories since they won three on the trot from rounds 13 to 15 in 2019.
"It has been a while since the club last won multiple games in a row, so it was pleasing today... we're setting ourselves little goals along the way and starting to tick them off," Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis said.
The Demons led by 11 points at half-time before adding eight goals to three after the main break, with young wingman Rhys Lourie earning the Kevin Demeo Medal as best on ground.
"Rhys just ran all day and also kicked a couple of goals," said Dennis, who played his 100th game for the Demons.
"He breaks the lines and takes the game on."
Jake Lawry slotted three goals for the Demons, while Josh Covington (two) was the sole multiple goalkicker for the Eagles, who named Joel Burns their best.
The Marong juggernaut rolled on as the reigning premier demolished Bridgewater in a lop-sided grand final rematch.
Having belted the Mean Machine by 94 points in last year's grand final, Saturday's return bout was more one-sided with the Panthers winning by 141 points.
Bridgewater was on the end of its biggest loss since 2005 with the 23.13 (151) to 1.4 (10) hiding at the hands of the ruthless Panthers.
"The scoreboard says different, but I thought the boys held in well today... Marong is a very slick outfit that has experience across every line," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"Our young kids would have learned a lot from today. We were in the contest for a fair bit, but they are very good at forcing turnovers at half-back.
"Our skills let us down in the first half in particular and it was one of those days where every time we'd turn it over they would score.
"They are just so elite by foot and hand and well structured that they really make you pay when you turn the ball over."
The Mean Machine only trailed by 13 points at the first break, 3.2 to 1.1, after a competitive opening.
But after quarter-time the Panthers asserted their dominance, piling on 20.11 to 0.3 in what was Bridgewater's heaviest defeat since losing to Bears Lagoon-Serpentine by 144 points in round three of 2005.
The gun forward trio of Brandyn Grenfell (seven), Matt Riordan (four) and Kain Robins (four) combined for 15 goals for the Panthers, whose best was ruckman Michael Bradbury.
The sole goalkicker for Bridgewater was Harry Donegan ahead of what is now an extended mid-season break for Bridgewater, which has its club bye and Kings Birthday general bye in consecutive weeks.
Bridgewater reaches the halfway point of its season at 4-4 having beaten the four teams below it, while losing to the four above it.
Marong has now won 21-consecutive games dating back to round five last season.
Pyramid Hill extended its streak of consecutive wins against Inglewood to 29 in a row.
In what was the 2nd v 3rd match of the round at Pyramid Hill, the Bulldogs remained unbeaten against the Blues since 2007 with their 22.11 (143) to 12.10 (82) win.
Although beaten, the 61-point margin was an improvement on the average of 100 points the Blues' previous 28 losses against the Bulldogs had been.
As they have done so often during their stretch of dominance over the Blues, Pyramid Hill was well in control of the game at half-time when it led by 45 points.
The Bulldogs' win featured a six-goal haul to Zach Alford, who was also named best for Pyramid Hill.
"Zach played a mix of forward and midfield; he's very good in one-on-one contests, uses his body well and also reads the play really well," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"Overall, it was a good performance by the boys against a side that we knew would be up for the fight and had been playing some good footy.
"Inglewood had the better of us in the third quarter when we lacked some accountability defensively, so we will have a look back at that on tape.
"We are being really honest with ourselves in terms of reviewing games; there's no point just floating along, we've got to make sure we continue to address the areas we need to get right."
The loss brought an end to what was Inglewood's best winning streak for 20 years of four in a row.
Bregon Cotchett headed the best players for the Blues, while also kicking four goals.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine shook off a spirited Mitiamo to win by 18 points at home.
In a game where the two sides combined to kick 22.32 the Bears won 12.19 (91) to 10.13 (73) to regain their place in the top three.
Given the final margin of 18 points, the Bears getting out to a 21-point lead at quarter-time proved decisive given it forced the Superoos to play catch-up footy.
"We made it pretty hard for ourselves today, but full credit to Mitiamo; they really cracked in all day and beat us around the contest, so that's something we need to work on," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
"We didn't play the way we expect of ourselves, but we got the four points and it helps us towards the rest of the season."
We didn't play the way we expect of ourselves, but we got the four points and it helps us towards the rest of the season- Justin Laird - BL-Serpentine coach
Defender Josh Taig was the best for the Bears.
"I reckon he must have taken nearly 30 intercept marks down back... that's how good Josh was today," said Laird.
Forward Laird kicked three goals to also be among the best for the Bears, as was on-baller Charlie Gadsden.
Forward/midfielder Jay Reynolds was again the primary avenue to goal for the Superoos, who hit the front early in the last quarter.
After kicking seven of Mitiamo's nine goals against Calivil United last week, Reynolds slotted five of the Superoos' 10 on Saturday.
The senior game was delayed by about 30 minutes while awaiting an ambulance to attend to injured Mitiamo reserves player Kobe Galvin. The Superoos said on social media on Sunday Galvin's CT scan had come back clear.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.