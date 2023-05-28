HDFNL ROUND 7: Bulldogs retain unbeaten record in win over Demons

NORTH Bendigo celebrated Ryan Alford's 200th senior game for the club with a 49-point win over White Hills in the Heathcote District league on Saturday.
Hungry to perform well not only in Alford's milestone match, but against the team that ended their season in an elimination final upset last year, the Bulldogs controlled the game in a 17.13 (115) to 9.12 (66) victory at Scott Street.
The win retains the unblemished record of the ladder-leading Bulldogs, who are now 6-0 in their best start to a season since 2017.
"To the boys' credit, they executed everything we spoke about in terms of the way we wanted to play today," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
After leading by 15 points at quarter-time the Bulldogs cracked the game wide open with a 5.3 to 0.3 second term to build a 45-point buffer at the main break.
Dylan Klemm (four), Cody Riddick (three), captain Aarryn Craig (two), Hakeem Johnson (two) and Nick Waterson (two) were all multiple goalkickers for the Bulldogs.
In his return to the side midfielder Waterson won plenty of the ball, particularly in the first half, while defender Tim Devereaux did a fine job in keeping White Hills' dangerman Kaiden Antonowicz to just one goal.
"Tim did a fantastic job and overall our backs were really good, but if our midfield didn't do the work they did around the contest and applied the tackle pressure they did, it would have made their jobs a lot harder," Bennett said.
"We had a plan we wanted to achieve and as a coaching staff we are extremely proud of the way all the boys went about it."
Defender Alford narrowly missed out on having his name on the goalkickers list in his milestone game when his set-shot in the last quarter hit the post.
While the Bulldogs are sitting pretty at the top of the ladder, White Hills has now copped a pair of heavy defeats in its past three games having also lost to Mount Pleasant by 51 points a fortnight earlier.
Nick Warnock (two) was the only multiple goalkicker for the Demons.
Heathcote ended a run of nine heavy losses in a row against Lockington-Bamawm United to knock off the Cats for the first time since 2017.
The Saints had lost their previous nine games against the Cats by an average of 96 points, but in further proof of their re-emergence as a contender this season recorded a 13.10 (88) to 8.7 (55) win at Barrack Reserve.
"It has been a while since we'd beaten Lockington, so it's nice to tick that box and get another scalp," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"With seven or eight of our best 22 still out, it's unbelievable what these guys who are coming in are doing.
"Locky was well on top for the first 10 minutes, but the boys responded really well and I think the best thing about today was the belief was there all the way through, even when things weren't going our way."
The Saints were brilliantly led in the midfield by Liam Jacques.
"He was really good for us again and hit the scoreboard as well with a couple of goals," Saladino said.
"Will Long was fantastic in defence... our whole back six was really good, and I thought Braden Padmore playing in the ruck, on-ball and up forward was really good also."
Saints' forward Corey Grindlay was the leading goalkicker on the ground with four.
Just like Gisborne in the BFNL, the Cats - who named ruckman Tyler Phillips their best - are now at 2-4 in their premiership defence.
Having been beaten by Heathcote, White Hills and Leitchville-Gunbower in consecutive games, it's now the first time the Cats have lost three in a row since 2017.
Leitchville-Gunbower recorded its biggest win since 2019, defeating Huntly by 68 points.
The improving Bombers won 16.10 (106) to 6.2 (38) at Leitchville.
The Bombers kicked 12 goals to two in the first and last terms, while across the middle two quarters it was four goals apiece.
"I felt we controlled the game for most of the day, but to be honest we were very ordinary with our skills," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
"I gave the boys a bit of a razzle at three quarter-time and we kicked into gear in the last quarter, which blew the margin out a bit."
I gave the boys a bit of a razzle at three quarter-time and we kicked into gear in the last quarter, which blew the margin out a bit- Shannon Keam - Leitchville-Gunbower coach
Now with two wins from seven games the season is already an improvement on last year for the Bombers, who could muster just one victory in 2021, but Keam says his side's skill execution must sharpen up.
"All our indicators are showing we're having as much of the ball and as many entries as the opposition, but we're just turning it over too much," Keam said.
"While our system seems to be working well, it's skill execution that has been the tale of our season a bit so far, so we will keep working on improving in that area."
Bombers assistant coach Chris Horman outscored Huntly off his own boot kicking seven goals.
Clay McGregor playing mid/half-forward was the best for the Bombers, while Lachlan Sverns was another to impress in the ruck in the absence of Jobee Warde.
The Bombers lost Jasper Wilson-Keir with a suspected broken collarbone.
Key forward Lachy Wilson kicked three of the six goals for the Hawks, who named Harry Campbell their best as they continue to hunt their elusive first win of 2023.
An eight-goal haul to co-coach Ben Weightman helped Mount Pleasant return to the winner's list.
The Blues bounced back from their loss to Heathcote the previous week with a 47-point win over Elmore.
Mount Pleasant kicked nine goals to two across the second and third quarters on the way to its 15.9 (99) to 7.10 (52) victory at Elmore.
"We were really reactive and not proactive against Heathcote last week, so it was good to see the way we bounced back today," said Blues co-coach Adam Baird, who made an early than expected return from injury and kicked two goals.
"It was a real tussle early in the game, but in the second and third quarter we played the way we wanted to and got out to a handy lead."
Without Chris Down (knee) in the side vice-captain Mitch Bennett moved from the forward line back into the No.1 ruck role for the Blues, whose best were led by Fletcher White and key defender Will Wallace.
"With Mitch going into the ruck it opened up our forward line a bit more and gave plenty of space for Benny (Weightman) to do what he does," Baird said.
Weightman now leads the league goalkicking with 37.
The game was the first under Elmore's new co-coaching structure of Dylan Friedberger and Mick Woolhouse.
In what was the Bloods' third loss in a row skipper Dylan Gordon was named best.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.