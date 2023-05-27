BFNL: Square bursts out of blocks in early blitz against Gisborne

GOLDEN Square unleashed a barrage of eight unanswered goals in a 17-minute blitz to blow Gisborne away early in their BFNL clash at Wade Street on Saturday.
Playing against the team that ended its season last year, Square produced a sensational first term on the way to a comfortable 16.8 (104) to 8.6 (54) victory.
When they last met Gisborne edged out Golden Square by two points in last year's preliminary final on the way to winning the flag the following week and leaving Square to ponder a frustrating off-season of what could have been.
Golden Square's poor kicking at goal - 7.13 - cost it dearly in the preliminary final, which is why Square supporters must have looked on at the quarter-time scoreboard with a sense of irony.
The home side led by 42 points at quarter-time, 8.1 to 1.1, after putting the reigning premier to the sword early.
The game started well for Gisborne when Luke Ellings kicked the opening goal at the seven-minute mark.
But what unfolded over the remainder of the quarter was a blue and gold blitz that was kickstarted in the middle as the Square midfielders capitalised on the work of ruckman Matt Compston to constantly send the home side forward with authority.
Gisborne was unable to match the speed of the red-hot Golden Square, whose ball-use and ability to find space - coupled with fierce pressure - had the visitors' defence under siege.
Such was the dominance it was exuding all over the ground, Golden Square looked like scoring every time it went inside 50 and by quarter-time a spread of seven players had already hit the scoreboard.
Exciting for the future of the Bulldogs, it was a host of the next wave of Golden Square players coming through who made their presence felt inside 50, with Ricky Monti, Xavier Murley, Tom Strauch, Braydon Vaz and Jack Hickman all among the first-quarter goalscorers during the game-breaking avalanche.
"We identified that Gisborne wasn't great starters, but I thought our pressure and effort was where it needed to be right from the start," Golden Square coach Christian Carter said.
I thought our pressure and effort was where it needed to be right from the start- Christian Carter - Golden Square coach
"We haven't been happy with how we've been going lately and our effort hasn't been where we wanted it to be over the past few weeks taking out the Maryborough game (last round).
"It was good today to play against a good side in a game that meant a lot to both sides and to start the way we did... our energy was up and about and you could see that in the way the boys celebrated their goals and really enjoyed it."
Golden Square's quarter-time score of 8.1 was very nearly a perfect 9.0.
The only behind Square scored for the quarter came off a long kick outside 50 from Tom Toma that looked to be rolling through, only to be touched on the line by Gisborne skipper Jack Reaper.
Having been blown away in the opening term the first quarter went from bad to worse late for Gisborne when star Pat McKenna left the field in the arms of trainers with a broken ankle.
In just his second game back after a delayed start to the season the luckless McKenna - who started the game in the centre square - was crashed into heavily in a marking pack in the defensive 50.
"If you saw the collision the last thing you would think of is that the outcome was an ankle injury," Gisborne coach Brad Fox said.
"He was cannoned into backing into the (Golden Square) full-forward and (Gisborne) full-back coming at him full steam, so if you had have said a head, shoulder or spine injury you'd believe it.
"But in the landing it's his ankle that has been injured."
The early injury to McKenna robbed the game of what loomed as a highly entertaining battle between the Gisborne gun and Golden Square defender Jayden Burke.
As well as McKenna, Gisborne also had midfielder Sam Graham (hamstring) and Ryan Bourke (corkie) as injuries from the game.
After the early onslaught from Golden Square the game became a typical Square-Gisborne arm-wrestle where over the last three quarters Golden Square kicked nine goals to Gisborne's eight.
Golden Square did have to play a portion of the game late in the second quarter and during the third term with 17 players on the field after Tom Strauch was reported for striking Gisborne's Reaper.
Strauch (two goals) was among 11 goalkickers for Golden Square - including five who kicked multiples - and featured among the best players for the victors, who improve to 4-2 in what was a performance lauded by Carter as a complete team effort.
Among the best players for Gisborne was defender Zach Vescovi who had the job on Ron Best Medal leader Joel Brett (two goals).
Gisborne now finds itself in a hole at 2-4 and having two games in a row been forced to chase its tail with Saturday's poor start coming after it was also jumped by Kyneton the previous round.
"We were basically down to one rotation after half-time, so I thought the effort of the boys and the work of our backline was extraordinary given where the game had got to by quarter-time," Fox said.
