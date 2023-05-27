SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Golden Square 16.8 (104) def Gisborne 8.6 (54).
Sandhurst 31.23 (209) def Maryborough 0.4 (4).
Strathfieldsaye 14.8 (92) def South Bendigo 12.9 (81).
Kangaroo Flat 11.8 (74) def Eaglehawk 10.11 (71).
Kyneton v Castlemaine - abandoned.
Leitchville-Gunbower 16.10 (106) def Huntly 6.2 (38).
Mount Pleasant 15.9 (99) def Elmore 7.10 (52).
Heathcote 13.10 (88) def LBU 8.7 (55).
North Bendigo 17.13 (115) def White Hills 9.12 (66).
Pyramid Hill 22.11 (143) def Inglewood 12.10 (82).
Marong 23.13 (151) def Bridgewater 1.4 (10).
BL-Serpentine 12.19 (91) def Mitiamo 10.13 (73).
Calivil United 13.8 (86) def Maiden Gully YCW 6.7 (43).
Donald 15.14 (104) def St Arnaud 3.8 (26).
Birchip-Watchem 17.9 (111) def Wedderburn 10.10 (70).
Nullawil 16.7 (103) def Wycheproof-Narraport 7.4 (46).
Sea Lake Nandaly 21.16 (142) def Charlton 5.3 (33).
Natte Bealiba 7.13 (55) def Maldon 8.6 (54).
Carisbrook 25.20 (170) def Avoca 3.6 (24).
Trentham 16.16 (112) def Lexton 6.8 (44).
Harcourt 14.17 (101) def Talbot 5.2 (32).
Navarre 24.14 (158) def Rovers 4.3 (27).
Dunolly 17.20 (122) def Royal Park 7.7 (49).
Newstead 15.25 (115) def Campbells Creek 1.0 (6).
