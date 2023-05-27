The Bendigo Pioneers have regained two key players for Sunday's Coates Talent League home game against the Western Jets.
After missing last week's 12-point loss to the Geelong Falcons, Malik Gordon and Tobie Travaglia return to the squad of 23.
Gordon could play in the midfield or across half-forward, while Travaglia has had a great season on the wing.
However, the Pioneers will be without the in-form Oliver Poole.
The Echuca United utility has been among the Pioneers' best players in their past four games.
Skipper Harley Reid will miss another match as he recovers from concussion.
Sunday's game is another opportunity for Pioneers players to impress AFL recruiters.
Sandhurst duo Archer Day-Wicks and Dayten Uerata impressed forward of centre for the Pioneers last week.
Day-Wicks, Uerata, Xavier Carter and Hugh Byrne have the athleticism to cause the Jets' defenders plenty of headaches.
Eli Pearce is another athletic option inside forward 50, but the White Hills product impressed in a midfield role against the Falcons.
At the defensive end of the ground, Jobe Shanahan was superb against the Falcons.
The Moama teenager reads the play well and has a strong set of hands.
Key defender Mitch Dodos is getting better each week and Will Burke had a strong impact against the Falcons.
The Pioneers are in sixth place on the Coates Talent League Boys ladder with a 3-2 record.
The Jets (1-4) are much better than their 15th place on the ladder would indicate.
Sunday's game at the QEO starts at 1pm.
Pioneers team to play the Western Jets on Sunday:
B: Lachlan Hogan, Mitchell Dodos, Jobe Shanahan
Hb: Lucas Hurse, William Burke, Jack McMahon
C: Taj McMillan, Malik Gordon, Tobie Travaglia
Hf: Dayten Uerata, Xavier Carter, Archer Day-Wicks
F: Brodie Jones, Hugh Byrne, Taj Bond
Foll: Jacob Nihill, Eli Pearce, RJ Watson
Inter: William Rohde, Pala Kuma, Alex Hollingworth, Harrison Sheahan, Jed Daniels
