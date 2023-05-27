Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Gordon, Travaglia return for home game against Western Jets

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 27 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malik Gordon is a welcome addition to the Bendigo Pioneers side on Sunday.
Malik Gordon is a welcome addition to the Bendigo Pioneers side on Sunday.

The Bendigo Pioneers have regained two key players for Sunday's Coates Talent League home game against the Western Jets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.