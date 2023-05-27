Competitiveness the focus for Pioneers in NT clash

Last week's loss to the Geelong Falcons was a valuable learning tool for Bendigo Pioneers girls coach Whitney Kennedy.
The Pioneers kicked two goals in a 15-goal loss to the Falcons and Kennedy said mistakes made in that game will benefit her side in Sunday's Coates Talent League battle with the Northern Territory.
"I would think they'll be a fit and fast team,'' Kennedy said of the NT team.
"They'll take those attributes into their game style. I think they'll move the ball quickly.
"If they're quick and fast, Geelong were like that as well last week, so it's a great opportunity for us to address some challenges we had last week.
"The number one thing for us this week is to be more competitive.
"We've had a focus on when we come up against the quicker teams, how we stem the flow and what strategies we can use to slow things down and give ourselves some time.
"It's challenging to compete if you're constantly chasing.
"We've spent some time this week on learning to combat the teams that are explosive. Geelong were 100 per cent like that."
The Pioneers were competitive early against the Falcons, but let the visitors off the hook by not hitting the scoreboard.
"The importance of hitting the scoreboard early can't be undersold,'' Kennedy said.
"It builds your confidence for the game and helps bring the team together.
"If we struggle to hit the scoreboard it works against us a bit.
"We've spoken about the importance of making the most of our opportunities inside 50 and, not only that, making it hard for our opposition to exit the ball out of our forward 50.
"It comes back to being competitive, we have to be willing to compete."
One of the highlights of Sunday's game will be the debut of Gabby Drage.
The Golden Square teenager was recently added to the Pioneers' list after some standout performances at local level.
"Gabby is someone who we talent ID through the community recess break,'' Kennedy said.
"We brought her in for some training and we're looking forward to seeing how she goes in the forward line. She's been training well, she has some height, she has really good skills and she's a beautiful left foot kick.
"It's exciting for our program and it's a reflection of the importance of that community recess break. We were able to go out to community games and identify some new talent. To have Gabby come in is exciting."
Sunday's game starts at 12.30pm at Highgate Recreation Reserve.
Pioneers squad to play NT:
B: Lexie Moss, Sophie McClelland, Gemma Roberts. Hb: Amelie Haigh, Emma Daley, Nadia Peebles. C: Stephanie Demeo, Lucia Painter, Keely Fullerton. Hf: Jenna Bannam, Bryde O'Rourke, Olivia Lacy. F: Brydi Lewis, Gabrielle Drage, Sasha Pearce. Foll: Ava Bibby, Caitlin Evans, Jemmika Douglas. Inter: Jerrah Caruso, Shaleah Cooper, Lola Modoo, Ella Plattfuss.
