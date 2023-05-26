Bendigo Advertiser
Woman dies in Carag Carag fatal crash between Bendigo and Shepparton

By Lucy Williams
Updated May 27 2023 - 10:08am, first published 9:13am
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. File picture
A woman died in a multi-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon in Carag Carag, around an hour north-east of Bendigo.

