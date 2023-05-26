Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Epsom, Strathdale in crucial CV League One Men match

By Adam Bourke
May 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Epsom right back Morgan Tresize was a key player in last week's win. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Epsom right back Morgan Tresize was a key player in last week's win. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Strathdale has the opportunity to burst Epsom's bubble in Saturday's CV League One Men clash at Beischer Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.