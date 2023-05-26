Strathdale has the opportunity to burst Epsom's bubble in Saturday's CV League One Men clash at Beischer Park.
The Blues have dominated the Scorpions over the past six years and another victory against their traditional rival could be just what the club needs to spark a run towards the top six and a finals berth.
It will be Strathdale's first game in a fortnight after the Blues couldn't field a division one team against Shepparton United last weekend.
Illness ripped through the club in the lead up to the Shepparton United game, but the Blues are healthy again and ready to claim their first major scalp of the season.
In championship play, the Blues defeated Strathfieldsaye Colts United 5-0 in round one, but their next four games have totalled a combined scoreline of 18-3 against.
Their only point since round one was a 1-1 draw with Eaglehawk.
In contrast, Epsom is one of the league's big improvers.
The Scorpions are in fourth place and only one point behind leaders Shepparton South and Shepparton United.
"Being the annual Kevin Merchant Cup game, it's quite an important game for us,'' Epsom coach Peter Raeburn said of the clash with Strathdale.
"It's one of the highlights of the season for our club.
"We're really looking forward to it. We haven't beaten Strathdale much in recent years and there's a great rivalry between the two clubs.
"If we play the way we've been playing then we'll give ourselves a great chance of winning the game."
The Strathdale-Epsom game kicks-off at 3pm.
On Saturday night, Eaglehawk hosts Spring Gully under lights at Truscott Reserve from 7.30pm.
The fifth-placed Hawks are just one point ahead of the Reds through six games.
In terms of ladder positions, the most intriguing game of the weekend is at Tatura on Sunday where the hits-placed Ibises host second-placed Shepparton United.
After a couple of rusty performances earlier in the year, Tatura has found its mojo again and will fancy its chances of toppling United.
Top side Shepparton South hosts bottom side Strathfieldsaye Colts United in Sunday's other match.
The highlight of League One Women action this weekend is at Truscott Reserve on Saturday afternoon.
Eaglehawk plays host to the in-form Spring Gully from 3.30pm.
After being injury-ravaged the past two weeks, the Hawks hope to have a stronger outfit available to challenge a Reds' squad that has plenty of potency up front.
The Reds have scored a total of 22 goals in their past two matches.
Elsewhere, title favourite Strathfieldsaye Colts United should continue its unbeaten run when it travels to Shepparton South on Sunday.
Despite having played few games over the past month, Colts' class across the pitch will be too much for Shepparton South to handle.
In the final game of the round, Tatura and Shepparton do battle for third place on the ladder in Tatura on Sunday.
Saturday
Strathdale v Epsom 3pm
Eaglehawk v Spring Gully 7.30pm
Sunday
Shepparton South v Strathfieldsaye Colts United 3pm
Tatura v Shepparton United 3pm
LADDER
Shepparton South 13
Shepparton United 13
Tatura 12
Epsom 12
Eaglehawk 7
Spring Gully United 6
Strathdale 4
Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0
Saturday
Eaglehawk v Spring Gully United 3.30pm
Sunday
Shepparton South v Strathfieldsaye Colts United 11am
Tatura v Shepparton United 11am
LADDER
Strathfieldsaye Colts United 15
Spring Gully United 12
Shepparton United 9
Tatura 9
Eaglehawk 3
Shepparton South 3
Strathdale 3
Sunday
Golden City Rams v Border Raiders 1pm
Swan Hill v Shepparton Lushi 2pm
Deniliquin Wanderers v La Trobe University Black 2pm
Golden City v La Trobe University Red 3pm
LADDER
Golden City 18
Shepparton 16
La Trobe Uni Red 15
Swan Hill 13
Border Raiders 7
La Trobe Uni Black 6
Deniliquin Wanderers 4
Golden City Rams 3
Shepparton Lushi 0
Sunday
Golden City v La Trobe University 11am
Swan Hill v Epsom 12pm
Kyneton v Border Raiders 3pm
LADDER
Kyneton'15
Border Raiders 12
La Trobe University 12
Castlemaine 9
Swan Hill 1
Golden City 1
Epsom 0
