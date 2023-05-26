Three points a priority for City seniors, big test for under-18s

This weekend marks a crucial stage of Bendigo City's bid for promotion from State League Five West.
Sitting third on the ladder, six points behind leader Balmoral and three points behind second-placed West Point, Bendigo City is away to sixth-placed Wyndham on Saturday.
With the top two teams on the ladder at the end of the season earning promotion to State League Four next year, Bendigo City has little margin for error.
"We dropped points at Wyndham last year, so we can't make the same mistake this year,'' Bendigo City senior coach Greg Thomas said.
"We have two games coming to complete the first half of the season that we really need to take maximum points from. If we can do that it will set us up for the second half of the season and we need to keep the pressure on Balmoral.
"Wyndham is unpredictable and their form is very up and down. They seem to be good at home and when they travel they struggle.
"We have to worry about ourselves and control what we can control."
Keegan Smyth (broken leg) aside, Bendigo City is at full-strength for Saturday's clash.
"Sam Farr is back this week which is huge for us,'' Thomas said.
"We've got good competition for spots at the moment which is important for us."
Meanwhile, Bendigo City under-18s are back on home soil on Sunday to play Bulleen Lions in NPL1 action.
The game is at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve from 3pm.
"Coming up against Bulleen is going to be a really tough test,'' Thomas said.
"They drew with Melbourne Victory last week and, outside of the A-League clubs, they're probably the benchmark in Victoria and they have been for a few years now. They have a few Australian under-18 players in their squad, so it will be a good test for our boys."
Bulleen is fourth on the table with eight points, two points behind leader Melbourne City. Bendigo City is still chasing its first point of the season.
A key for Bendigo City this weekend will be making a strong start. In several games this season they've conceded a goal in the opening 10 minutes.
