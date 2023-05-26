Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Three points a priority for City seniors, big test for under-18s

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 26 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo City's Chidinma Esomeju is a constant threat in front of goal.
Bendigo City's Chidinma Esomeju is a constant threat in front of goal.

This weekend marks a crucial stage of Bendigo City's bid for promotion from State League Five West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.