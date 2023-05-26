Aboriginal man Jake Sanders, a worker in the Office of Indigenous Strategy and Education at La Trobe University, doesn't know where he fits in.
"My mum is part of the stolen generations, so I don't identify to a particular mob, because unfortunately, I don't know where I belong," Mr Sanders said.
He joined the host of people gathered at La Trobe's Bendigo campus on 26 May, to hear stories, music, and to reflect at the university's Sorry Day ceremony.
MORE NEWS:
National Sorry Day remembers the mistreatment of First Nations people who were forcibly removed from their families and communities, known as the stolen generations.
For Mr Sanders, it was a day that reminded him the sorrow of the stolen generations was not over yet.
"It's easy to think that the stolen generation is over," he said.
"But for the children of the children that were stolen, a lot of that lives on, and a lot of us are still misplaced, and are still really affected by it."
Mr Sanders said victims of the stolen generations had to navigate intergenerational trauma and feelings of displacement every day, but that National Sorry Day acknowledged that pain.
"It's nice to acknowledge the fact that it is still happening, even though we are, 50 years on from (the event).
Sorry Day precedes National Reconciliation Week, which runs 27 May - 3 June, a moment of pause before the week Mr Sanders said celebrates where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were at now.
MORE NEWS:
"(National Reconciliation Week) is more about Closing The Gap, and trying to focus on progression," he said.
"It's about celebrating the way that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are thriving now, and the way that I guess we can begin to repair that trauma."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.