Victory Christian College's new multi-million dollar facility has opened, ready to serve more than 100 students and staff.
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan visited the school on Friday morning to unveil the new building, which was funded by the state government.
She said the facility was another example of the state government's "commitment to giving local children the world-class education they deserve".
Victory deputy principal Chris Harvey said the building was a "culmination of a lot of work"
"It's been quite a few year process to get to this point," he said. "Lots of people have contributed to the building and been able to work together really well to produce an amazing result.
"It really finishes off this area; the walk from our current buildings down to this one, it just flows really well.
"It just adds more spaces and more opportunities for students, what we can offer them."
The building housed two science rooms, a food studied room and a multipurpose room, and would be used by 150 year 10 and 11 students.
Year 11 student Jim said he was thrilled to see the school grow since he started in prep.
"I've seen the school definitely grow exponentially and it's amazing to use these new facilities in the school, especially the science rooms with gas and the open spaces so we can collaborate with each other outside the classrooms," he said.
Fellow student Jorja said she was looking forward to sharing the space with other groups.
"Because we share the building with the year 10s, you get to kind of mingle and learn together," she said.
"Being student leaders as well, we get to help shape them to become student leaders, which is really excellent. You get to be good role models for the younger students."
The funding for the building came from a $402 million spend to build, expand and renovate non-government schools in the 2019-20 state budget.
