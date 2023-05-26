Bendigo Advertiser
Victory Christian College staff and students thrilled with new learning centre

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:30pm
Victory Christian College year 11 students Jorja, Tom and Jim with deputy principal Chris Harvey. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Victory Christian College's new multi-million dollar facility has opened, ready to serve more than 100 students and staff.

