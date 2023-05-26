Castlemaine netball co-coach Gary Cooke is wary of his side having a mental letdown against BFNL rival Kyneton on Saturday.
The Magpies haven't played since they upstaged flag contender Kangaroo Flat two weeks ago.
Now they travel to the Kyneton Showgrounds to play a Tigers' outfit that's best netball is good enough to cause the top teams some headaches.
"We've been watching Kyneton closely,'' Cooke admitted.
"I thought they were impressive last year and it looks like they're getting it together again this year.
"We've been quite wary of this game for a while now... we don't take any game lightly.
"We have a couple of injuries, so I won't know until tonight (Friday) as to who we have available.
"Kyneton would have seen our result last round and I'm sure they'll want to throw everything at us. Kyneton has the capabilities to knock off one of the top teams.
"We're expecting a really tough game."
The sixth-placed Tigers were disappointing last round against Gisborne, but prior to that they defeated Maryborough and lost narrowly to South Bendigo.
"Well go in with our game plan and we know what we want to achieve,'' Cooke said.
"We set goals for ourselves and we're good at adjusting our game as we go, which is exactly what we did with Kangaroo Flat.
"All we can do is go to Kyneton and give it our best."
The general bye last weekend stopped a three-week winning streak for the Pies.
"I never like to stop momentum, but you do need these breaks,'' Cooke said.
"We did have a couple of niggling injuries, so having last week off has probably helped us.
"It was a really intense game against Kangaroo Flat and I would have been worried if we had to back-up the next week with another intense game.
"Last year I was keen to keep going through and not have the break, but this year it's been good."
Seventh-placed Strathfieldsaye has a great opportunity to enhance its finals chances when it takes on fourth-placed South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval.
The Storm (2-3) are one game and percentage behind a Bloods side that has been hot and cold at times this season.
Ladder-leader Sandhurst should make it six wins from as many games when it hosts Maryborough at the Queen Elizabeth Oval.
Bottom side Golden Square faces a big test on its home court against Gisborne, while Kangaroo Flat should return to the winners' list when it tackles the young Eaglehawk side at Dower Park.
