Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Premier BFNL rucks go head-to-head in clash of the Bulldogs

NS
By Nathan Spicer
May 26 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne ruck Braidon Blake has taken his game to another level in 2023.
Gisborne ruck Braidon Blake has taken his game to another level in 2023.

Golden Square coach Chris Carter has described his sides' round six contest against Gisborne as an "eight-pointer."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.