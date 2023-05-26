Golden Square coach Chris Carter has described his sides' round six contest against Gisborne as an "eight-pointer."
In a log-jammed middle of the table, Square can jump eight points clear of the reigning premiers should they win.
Their 239-point smashing of Maryborough last time out can't be looked into too heavily, but Carter and his men have the perfect chance to make a statement on Saturday against desperate opposition.
"The Maryborough match was a confidence booster, but we're aware of how big this game is," Carter said.
With Gisborne's strength being their contested ball and clearance work, the return of Tom Toma, who Carter describes as his "best-contested player", couldn't have come at a better time.
"Tom was enormous for us earlier in the season, and we've also got Hamish Morcom returning, so there are two experienced players back in our 22, which we're wrapped with," Carter said.
Gisborne ranks first for clearance and second for contested possession, led at the source by Flynn Lakey, but the small inside bull wouldn't be as prolific if it wasn't for his ruckman Braidon Blake.
Blake is in career-best form and will go head-to-head against experienced Square big man Matthew Compston in what will be a defining contest of the day.
"We've identified their strengths as Blake and Lakey, so it's going to be a big job for Matt (Compston), and we feel our midfield has a pretty good mix to match them," Carter said.
"Blake's great around the ground with his marking and follow-up work, but I'll back Matt to get the job done with his experience."
Gisborne coach Brad Fox had similar thoughts on the ensuing battle between the pair.
"They are two of the elite rucks in the competition, albeit with different styles," Fox said.
"Braidon (Blake) brings more run and athleticism, whereas Compston brings presence and consistency, so it will come down to how the two midfields can work off each ruckman."
Zac Denahy returns to the Gisborne forward line linking up with Pat McKenna, who kicked five in his first game for the season last week.
After a slow start to 2023 up forward that's seen Gisborne lack continuity Fox is glad he is finally getting his best mix in attack.
"It's a quality front six, and facing Square, whose defenders are all mature bodies, it's great we're bringing some strength and capability into our forward half," Fox said.
Jayden Burke's return to his traditional spot in the backline looks set to continue, and he'll be expected to lock down one of the Gisborne keys.
"They've got some good key forwards coming back, so our backline is going to need to be ultra stingy again," Carter said.
"Jayden is enjoying his role back there, and the beauty of it is we've been able to give some young kids a go in attack."
Jed Denahy also rejoins the Gisborne 22, but it is the return of premiership midfielder Seb Bell-Bartels from a pre-season injury that has Fox most excited.
"Seb (Bell-Bartels) is a ball of energy which is great for the team," Fox said.
"You couldn't have asked for a more professional approach to a rehabilitation from someone his age."
2022 under 18s Grand Final best on ground Jarrod Ainsworth will make his senior debut for Gisborne
