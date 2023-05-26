NBL1: Braves on weekend double duty against Supercats, Hawks

THE Bendigo Braves men's and women's teams are both preparing to face in-form Geelong sides when their NBL1 seasons continue at home on Saturday night.
The Braves face a testing fortnight before the Kings Birthday general bye with consecutive double-headers.
After hosting Geelong at Red Energy Arena on Saturday night, Bendigo will hit the road on Sunday to play Ringwood.
For the unbeaten Braves' women it's a challenging four games coming up in eight days with three of their opponents over the next two weekends - Geelong (4th), Ringwood (6th) and Waverley (2nd) - all in the top six.
"It's a big couple of weeks coming up for the side," Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said on Friday.
"Having now played 10 games it's a good chance for us to see where we're at and how we stack up against some of the other top-line teams in the competition.
"These teams like Geelong, Ringwood and Waverley are potentially going to be the ones we will be competing against at the pointy end of the season, so this is a good chance to see what areas of growth we may need to focus on for when the finals push comes later in the season."
While the Braves are setting the pace at the top of the women's ladder with their unblemished 10-0 record, Geelong (7-3) travels to Bendigo on the back of five wins in a row, including its past two against Nunawading (19) and Launceston (31) by a combined 50 points.
Bendigo and Geelong have already met once this season, with the Braves pushed hard by the Supercats in Geelong on April 15.
In one of the toughest challenges Bendigo has overcome this season, the Braves snuck over the line 89-86 in a game headlined by 20 points and 12 assists from Kelly Wilson.
"Geelong is going to be a handful to deal with as they always are. They are really well coached and we had to really grind out the win when we played them earlier in the season," Alabakov said.
"Since we played them Geelong has added a Polish international (Agnieszka Skobel) and Chantel Horvat, who has just finished her first season in the pros in Europe."
Horvat was this week named in the Australian Opals FIBA Asia Cup squad ahead of next month's tournament - a squad that also includes Braves' recruit Amy Atwell.
"It's fantastic for Amy to be selected in the squad and she is just getting better and better," Alabakov said.
"We know she's a deadly three-point shooter, but most pleasing is seeing her improve in her areas of growth... her ability to rebound the basketball and impact the game defensively, while also add more threats to her bow at the offensive end so she's not typecast as just a shooter.
"She can be a scorer and a creator for other players and that's the developmental pathway I'm trying to take her on."
The Bendigo-Geelong game tips off at 5pm.
The Bendigo Braves confront one of the hottest teams in the men's competition when they take on Geelong from 7pm.
The Supercats were slow out of the blocks in losing their first four games, including a 96-85 defeat to Bendigo on April 15.
But from 0-4 Geelong has reeled off six wins in a row and enters the round in 7th position, while it continues to be hard yards for the Braves, who are 3-7 and in 17th position.
Again, the Braves will be without the injured pair of import Adam Pechacek and Isaac Murphy for what shapes as a testing assignment at home.
"Geelong is playing really well and would be feeling pretty good about themselves coming up here on Saturday," Braves coach Stephen Black said.
"I think if we can do a good job of containing (DeMarcus) Gatlin and match their physicality it will go a long way towards putting ourselves in a good position.
"Gatlin didn't play against us last time, but just does so much for them in terms of rebounding, pushing the ball and being very active defensively."
The Braves will be hoping for another strong game from Lat Mayen like earlier in the season against the Supercats when he had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Bendigo turned a seven-point half-time deficit into an 11-point win.
"In particular in the fourth quarter of that last game against Geelong Lat rebounded really well and put us in a position to win," Black said.
"He's certainly someone we will be looking to have a big game on Saturday night."
Mayen leads the Braves' scoring with 20.6 points per game.
