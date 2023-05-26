Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball
Preview

NBL1: Braves on weekend double duty against Supercats, Hawks

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lat Mayen was one of Bendigo's standouts when the Braves men beat Geelong in their April 15 game earlier this season. The Braves host on Geelong Saturday night.
Lat Mayen was one of Bendigo's standouts when the Braves men beat Geelong in their April 15 game earlier this season. The Braves host on Geelong Saturday night.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.