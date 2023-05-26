Bats primed for hometrack advantage in cross-country series

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region will be represented by 60 runners in this Saturday's round of the On-backed cross-country series at Ravenswood.
More than 720 athletes will make their way to St Anne's Winery for leg three in a 10-race series organised by Athletics Victoria.
Distances for the XCR action will be 8km, 4km or 3km.
Reigning champion in men's premier division, Bendigo will be aiming to make the most of home-track advantage.
The Bendigo line-up, aka Bats, has scored 15 points across the opening rounds at Jells Park and Albert Park to be equal third in the top men's category.
The premiership race is led by Glenhuntly, 22; from Western, 18; Bendigo and Box Hill locked on 15.
Bendigo's team will be strengthened by the return of Birmingham Commonwealth Games runner and world 10km cross-country representative Andy Buchanan.
Also in action will be Albury-based Paddy Stow.
Top six placings in the category determine final standings.
Runners to watch for the Bats include Matt Buckell, Bryan Keely, Archie and Oscar Reid, Nathan Stoate and Brady Threlfall.
Gun triathlete Nathan Meade will again show his prowess on the hills, and Kye Jenkyn marks his racing comeback.
At Albert Park it was Alice Wilkinson, Taryn Furletti, Jill Wilkie and Rebecca Wilkinson who teamed up for Bendigo to win the division three women's race.
Tullie Rowe steps up to open class this Saturday.
Bendigo leads the title race on 27 points from Glenhuntly, 23; Mornington, 21; Western, 21; and Mentone, 19.
Other categories the Bats will contest are men's divisions three, six and seven; division four women; 40-plus and 50-plus men and women.
The 50-plus women's race is led by APS United on 19 from Bendigo on 18.
At Masters level Bendigo has the likes of Anne Buckley, Debby Kirne, Greg Hilson and Trevor Kelly.
The Bats are strong in the junior divisions of under-20, 18, 16 and 14 through the feats of Harrison Boyd, Tyler Fynch, Tully Lang, Jayden Padgham, Chelsea and Logan Tickell, and Ebony Woodward.
The Bats have also gained two new sponsors.
Adam Parker from A.L. Parker Electrical is a gold level sponsor and will also race on the Ravenswood hills.
Golden Square Hotel is a new supporting sponsor of Bendigo Bats.
First race on Saturday is at 12.20pm when the under-14 boys and girls 4km begins.
Other waves for a range of age groups will be at 12.40pm and 1pm.
The men's open and masters 8km starts at 1.40pm. It's a 2.20pm start for the women's open and masters 8km.
