Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bats primed for hometrack advantage in cross-country series

By Nathan Dole
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison Boyd training at Big Hill. Picture by AJ Taylor
Harrison Boyd training at Big Hill. Picture by AJ Taylor

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region will be represented by 60 runners in this Saturday's round of the On-backed cross-country series at Ravenswood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.