Vital eight-pointer for finals aspirants Bloods and Storm

NS
By Nathan Spicer
May 26 2023 - 6:00pm
South Bendigo ruck Macgregor Cameron will miss his sides round six clash against Strathfieldsaye. Picture by Darren Howe
With third to eighth on the BFNL ladder separated by only four points, contests like Saturday's South Bendigo vs Strathfieldsaye clash can shape a club's season even at round six.

