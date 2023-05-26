HDFNL: Hawks remaining positive in pursuit of first win of season

ALTHOUGH a win still eludes his side, Huntly co-coach Harry Whittle is hopeful last week's competitive showing against Colbinabbin will give the Hawks the impetus to bank their first four points of the season on Saturday.
The only side still to open its account in the Heathcote District league this season, an opportunity presents for the Hawks on Saturday when they travel to play Leitchville-Gunbower in what is a battle of the competition's two bottom teams.
The Hawks last week produced their most competitive performance of the season in going down by Colbinabbin by 17 points at home in what was an opportunity lost after Huntly had been 14 points in front at half-time.
"We took quite a lot out of last week being the first game we were in for four quarters," Whittle said on Friday.
"We were right in it at three quarter-time and it was great to see the boys fight it out right until the end.
"We were a man down (Daniel Trewella yellow card) for the first 17 minutes of the last quarter, which didn't help, but the boys gave their all until the final siren."
The Hawks conceded an average of 22 goals a game across their first four matches, but gave up just eight against Colbinabbin, with the side's defence boosted by the return of captain Steve Kairn.
"Getting Steve back was huge for us last week; he helps us out unbelievably well down there and having his leadership as well was also really important," Whittle said.
The Hawks (0-5) and Bombers (1-5) are a combined 1-10 across 11 games so far this season, with Whittle excited to see how his side stacks up against a fellow rebuilding outfit.
"Leitchy is in a similar position to us of rebuilding and by all reports play a similar gamestyle to us; they play on a big ground, we play on a big ground, so we're expecting a reasonably free-flowing game," Whittle said.
"This is a game that we've marked for the year as an opportunity, so we'll go up to Leitchville with a lot of optimism and, hopefully, we can play four quarters of good footy.
"We showed in the first half against Colbo last week we have the ability to play good footy, we've just got to believe in ourselves."
Saturday's game between the Bombers and Hawks at Leitchville starts at 2.15pm.
