With rising cost of living pressures, day to day items - mattresses, white goods, medical bills and the like - can feel unachievable to some.
Bendigo Family & Financial Services is pledging support to those feeling the pinch, as the city's facilitator of national no-interest loans (NILs).
The organisation's CEO Jenny Elvey said the loan program, provided through the Good Shepherd not-for-profit, meant struggling residents were able to purchase household items that might otherwise be out of reach interest free.
"Anything from household furniture, electrical goods, tires, to your car registration - it covers quite a wide variety, and there are no fees, charges or interest," Ms Elvey said.
Ms Elvey said Bendigo Family & Financial Services was probably the largest provider of the loans in Victoria, with $1.2 million worth of loans in circulation, provided through the National Australia Bank (NAB).
Ms Elvey said with the reform of 'Buy-Now-Pay-Later' as regulated credit coming into effect, the interest free loan program could become a more affordable option for people.
"The money is circular, meaning it is loaned out, paid back, and then passed on to the next person waiting in line," she said.
"There is no profit made anywhere from it, so we've really got to protect it and keep it working well, so we can keep it going."
The national no-interest loans (NILs) program was started by Good Shepherd in 1981, joining forces with NAB in 2003, while running costs are covered by the state and federal government.
"(Good Shepherd) were told, 'don't give them loans, you'll never get paid back' - but they did," Ms Elvey said.
"They gave them loans for a fridge or a washing machine, or to get them into to housing and then it just snowballed from there."
For most items, including mattresses, white goods and dental and medical bills, the borrowing limit is $2000. Bond loans can go up to $3000, while loans for vehicles and motorised mobility aids are up to $5000.
