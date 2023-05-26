Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Interest free loan program open to Bendigo residents in need

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Family and Financial Services CEO Jenny Davey with Good Shepherd's Kerry Davis. Picture by Noni Hyett
Bendigo Family and Financial Services CEO Jenny Davey with Good Shepherd's Kerry Davis. Picture by Noni Hyett

With rising cost of living pressures, day to day items - mattresses, white goods, medical bills and the like - can feel unachievable to some.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.