Crucial period for HDFNL A-grade finals contenders

After battling it out in arguably the best game of the season so far last Saturday, Heathcote and Mt Pleasant face contrasting challenges in the HDFNL this weekend.
The seventh-placed Saints start a three-week stretch of games where they have a genuine chance to go 3-0, while fourth-placed Mounts kickstart a tough period that will give the club, and HDFNL fans, a true indication of just how far they can go in 2023.
After the one-goal loss to Mt Pleasant, Heathcote is 1-4 through five games and in danger of losing touch with the top five.
The Saints play LBU (1-4) this Saturday before tackling North Bendigo (3-2) and Huntly (1-4) to complete the first half of the season.
"It would be nice to have the win-loss margin different to what it is now, but when you look at the teams we've played we've already played the top four sides,'' Heathcote coach Brooke Bolton said.
"It's important that in the second half of the first half of the season that we go out there and win the games that I see as quite winnable. We were very competitive against Mounts and Mounts beat all three of the teams we're still to play.
"We've had a few disappointing losses, with the Mounts loss the biggest one, but there are some positive signs there."
READ MORE: Mounts win HDFNL thriller over Saints
Mounts play reigning premier Elmore on Saturday, have the bye in round eight and then tackle second-placed Colbinabbin in round nine. One win out of the two games would make the Blues a genuine top-three contender.
For Mounts coach Carine Comer the thrilling win over Heathcote was a confidence-booster for her developing squad.
"Hopefully, we can play with the same intensity that we had in the final quarter against Heathcote,'' Comer said.
"Playing against Elmore is never easy, but if we come with the same intensity as we did late in the game last week then we should give a good account of ourselves."
Fifth-placed North Bendigo also gets a test of its finals credentials this weekend when it takes on third-placed White Hills at Scott Street.
The Bulldogs have shown great improvement in 2023, but tackling the Demons is a different level. White Hills have built some momentum in recent weeks, particularly in attack, and the Demons clearly shape as Elmore's biggest threat.
Huntly should record its second win of the season when it travels to bottom side Leitchville-Gunbower.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.