Bendigo Health has reported a rise in presentations to the hospital with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses as the cold weather sets in, as well as patients with other complaints who happen to be COVID positive.
There were 72 emergency department presentations of people with COVID in the past week and 12 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to Bendigo Hospital, the health service said.
"We are seeing a general increase in patients presenting with COVID and respiratory illness," a hospital spokesperson said.
The latest Victorian health department data shows there were 50 new COVID-19 cases in the Greater Bendigo local government area in the 24 hours to Thursday and 338 in the last week.
Only 306 cases of a tally of 56,011 were listed as active.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In Mt Alexander Shire there were six new cases in the 24 hours to Thursday and 32 in the last seven days.
Of a 7,986 total, 27 were active in Mt Alexander LGA.
Bendigo Health is advising the public to follow general advice on the pandemic, in line with the state government's current "Stay Well This Winter" campaign, to take precautionary action by socially distancing, wearing a mask, testing if you have symptoms and visiting a GP or pharmacy to get a free COVID booster.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.