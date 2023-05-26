LVFNL: Can in-form Blues finally rid itself of Bulldogs hoodoo?

MAY 19, 2007 - an elated Inglewood celebrates a stirring win over Pyramid Hill.
Hot off the heels of finally a breaking a 51-game losing streak against Marong the previous week, the Blues made it two wins in a row by upstaging Pyramid Hill at home by five points, 10.11 (71) to 9.12 (66), having come from 26 points down at three quarter-time.
But fast forward 16 years and what has transpired since between the two sides has been the Bulldogs dishing out belting after belting, year after year to the Blues.
Pyramid Hill's domination over the Blues since that loss back in round five of 2007 now stands at 28 consecutive wins by an average of 100 points in the LVFNL.
Those 28-consecutive winning margins have been: 98 points (2007), 45, 82 (2008), 50, 168 (2009), 43, 29 (2010), 110, 138 (2011), 93, 152 (2012), 81, 99 (2013), 104, 148 (2014), 118, 80 (2015), 78, 44 (2016), 73, 105 (2017), 53, 80 (2018), 145, 179 (2019), 167 (2021) and 101, 130 (2022).
But after years of hidings at the hands of Pyramid Hill, Inglewood heads into Saturday's LVFNL clash against the Bulldogs with what is its best equipped team to tackle its long-time nemesis.
With four victories in a row the Blues are on their best winning streak in 20 years, earlier this season beat Bridgewater for the first time in 15 years and last Saturday recorded its biggest win over Newbridge (78 points) since 1986.
Instead of being at the bottom of the ladder - or close to it - as they so often have during their 28 losses in a row against Pyramid Hill, on Saturday the Blues go into the match of the round against the second-placed Bulldogs sitting third.
"It's a completely new list from what we had just two years ago, so the group hasn't been through what the long-time supporters of the club have been through when it comes to playing Pyramid Hill," said Blues coach Darrell Billett, who was also coach of Inglewood for its last win over the Bulldogs back in 2007.
"We're really excited by the challenge ahead and go up there full of optimism.
"We have great respect for what they have been able to do in being a very good side and perennial finalist for the past 20 years, but for us, this is the best side we've had to front up against them since we last beat them. Come 5pm on Saturday we will certainly know where we're at, but it's certainly a challenge we're looking forward to."
Such has been the turnover of the list, defender Cody Stobaus was the only player in the Blues' win over Newbridge last week who played in round one of 2021.
"It's very much a new group and we're getting really good buy-in," Billett said.
"You take a risk in bringing up guys from Melbourne, but the guys we've brought in have been super and what's really exciting is we have two 17-year-old local kids in Gabe Nevins and Jaspa Wendels who are both going really well and loving playing for their home club.
"Gabe is playing like he's a 150-gamer... he's really clean and never gets beaten one-on-one.
"Jaspa is still learning the caper, but has a lot of upside. He has beautiful disposal and doesn't shirk an issue."
Meanwhile, an experienced umpiring panel will be taking charge of the clash between Calivil United and Maiden Gully YCW at Raywood.
The game will be officiated by a trio of former AFL umpires in John Russo, Steve McBurney and John Harvey.
Combined the trio umpired 786 VFL/AFL matches - McBurney 401 between 1995 and 2013, Russo 222 between 1982 and 1995 and Harvey 163 between 1990 and 2001.
