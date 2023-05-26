MGYCW coach Adam Boldiston expects his side to learn from past mistakes.
Two weeks ago the Eagles suffered a shock loss to Newbridge in a game it was expected to dominate.
The Eagles bounced back with an emphatic win over Pyramid Hill last Saturday and this weekend faces an opponent, Calivil United, that LVFNL netball fans expect they will have few troubles in beating.
Boldiston has been around the game long enough to know that he and his team can't take anything for granted.
In his first season in the LVFNL, Boldiston has the Eagles in top spot on the ladder with a 5-1 record.
While he's happy with the strong start, he said the strength of the competition ensured his squad could not get complacent.
"It (the LVFNL) is stronger than some people were leading me to believe,'' Boldiston said.
"The talk during the pre-season was that some clubs were losing some players, but I think it's a very strong competition.
"I'm all about competition and I enjoy close battles, even though it causes me great stress. There's five or six teams that are capable of winning on any given day. You have to be on your game, which we weren't against Newbridge."
Calivil United is in better form than its 1-5 record would indicate. The Demons were competitive in a 14-goal loss to Mitiamo last week and they had a two-goal loss to top-five side Newbridge earlier in the season.
Bridgewater would dearly love to claim the scalp of a top three team as it tries to force its way into the top five.
Fresh from two victories on the trot, the Mean Machine hosts second-placed Marong in round eight action on Saturday. It might be a good time for Bridgewater to have a crack at the Panthers, with Marong coming off the bye.
In the other two matches this Saturday, Mitiamo and Pyramid Hill should consolidate their positions in the top five. Mitiamo is away to the winless BL-Serpentine, while Pyramid Hill hosts eighth-placed Inglewood.
LADDER
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.