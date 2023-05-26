Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Top three encounter highlights round six of NCFL action

NS
By Nathan Spicer
May 26 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demon Koby Hommelhoff gets tackled by a Birchip-Watchem opponent earlier in the season. Picture by Blake Lee
Demon Koby Hommelhoff gets tackled by a Birchip-Watchem opponent earlier in the season. Picture by Blake Lee

Wycheproof-Narraport and Nullawil will welcome key inclusions for their top-three clash in round six of the North Central Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.