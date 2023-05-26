Wycheproof-Narraport and Nullawil will welcome key inclusions for their top-three clash in round six of the North Central Football League.
Former Sunbury and St Albans senior player Ben Brennan will play his first game for the Maroons and slot into the defensive hole left by coach Brett Barker who'll miss with a knee injury.
Key forward Andrew Oberdorfer will also play his first game for the year, returning from the suspension he received in last year's Golden Rivers Football Netball League Grand Final triumph over Moulamein.
There's good news for the Demons, too, with midfielder Jack McHutchinson returning from holidays, and Christopher Cox will play his first game since the opening weekend.
According to Demons coach Boe Bish, anticipation has been building for the contest between the newly minted local rivals.
"There's been a bit of a build-up with the two clubs only being down the road from each other," Bish said.
"I wouldn't say it's a rivalry yet, but there's been plenty of interest with many blokes having gone to school together."
Maroons coach Brett Barker is treating the game as vital to their season, with a loss here likely leaving them eight points behind Sea Lake Nandaly in first.
"It's a must-win for us because top four is our aim," Barker said.
"We go in not knowing much about them being new to the league, but it's the same for them too."
Oberdorfer's return adds intrigue to the crucial contest that will take place in the Maroons' forward line.
The Maroons' front six is among the most dangerous in the competition, led by former Richmond player Mitch Farmer.
They'll go up against the likes of Demons stoppers Josh Walsh, Joe Kenny and Spencer Allan, who have been among some of the Demons' best this season.
"That will be a big battle within the match," Bish said.
"They've got some dangerous nippy forwards that we'll have to contain, but our defence has been one of our strong points this season and hasn't been beaten too often."
Down the other end, Gedd Hommelhoff has been a revelation at Centre Half Forward (CHF), slotting bags of six and nine.
"We were lacking a CHF and having a deeper midfield this season, throwing him into attack was something we thought we'd look at, and it's worked out well for us," Bish said.
Demons ruck Lachlan Van Schaik has a significant role to play in nullifying the impact of experienced Maroons big man Dean Putt.
Bish said he recognised the danger Putt presents and that his midfield might have to outsmart the Maroon giant.
"He's going to have a big influence on the game, not just in the ruck contests, but he's also pretty good around the ground," Bish said.
"We know we'll have to stop his influence, which may even come through reading his taps."
Elsewhere in the NCFL, a potentially early season finals shaping contest will take place at Wedderburn when they welcome Birchip-Watchem.
Donald should continue their good form at home to winless St Arnaud and top of the ladder Sea Lake Nandaly travel to Charlton.
