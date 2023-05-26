For 150 years the Malmsbury Cricket Club has been an integral part of the town's community.
Nestled in the beautiful landscape of the Macedon Ranges, the club is set in an idyllic location, and the "MCG" is an oval which any cricketer would look forward to playing on.
In 2021, the club ventured into a new sporting endeavour when it entered teams in the Bendigo Baseball Association.
The initiative was driven by Jamie Kinkade and his family, who had previously been involved in baseball in New South Wales.
Jamie was well aware of the parallels between baseball and cricket, and was keen to encourage members of the cricket club to try baseball.
"Between cricket and baseball, it's a natural fit,'' he said.
"The fact that both sports involve similar bats and balls, and throwing, they tie in very well."
In 2021, Malmsbury entered players in two junior teams and also a B-grade senior team.
The under-17 team had some notable wins in its first season, and five players were selected in the Bendigo representative team which competed in the under-16 Baseball Victoria Winter Championships in Sale.
The B-grade team also performed well, and only experience cost the side a chance to go deep in the 2021 finals.
In 2022, Malmsbury increased its player numbers considerably, and entered teams in B and C-grades, under-16 and under-14.
The B-grade team did well initially, and when the competition divided after the grading games were finished, found itself in the A-grade division.
The C-grade team finished second going into finals, the under-16s were fourth and the under-14s third.
None of the teams went on to win a premiership, but overall it was a very good result for a club in only its second year in the competition.
A number of Malmsbury's junior players were again involved in the Baseball Victoria Championships, giving them a wider experience of baseball.
With the 2023 season in its early rounds, Malmsbury has every reason to feel optimistic that it will again be competitive, and has the opportunity to improve on these results.
The rise of the Malmsbury Cricket Club in the BBA illustrates the close affinity between the skills required in both sports, and how easily they are transferred from one to the other.
The BBA would like to see more cricketers encouraged to have the opportunity to play baseball during the winter and follow the lead of Malmsbury.
The BBA has three levels of play in the senior competition, with all divisions open to men and women.
The division three competition is considered a mixed grade, with a relatively high percentage of women playing.
All games are played on Sundays.
Baseball young gun Phoebe Martin is the latest talented central Victorian athlete to receive support from the Bendigo Sportsmen's Association.
Martin, who won a bronze medal at this year's Australian Women's Baseball Championships in Melbourne, attended a meeting of the Bendigo Sportsmen's Association with her family to thank the group for its financial support.
Phoebe was the third baseball recipient of support from the Bendigo Sportsmen's Association over the past three years.
Campbell Every and Harry Fitzgerald were the other two players to receive support.
The Bendigo Sportsmen's Association provides similar support for many young athletes in the region and the initiative continues to be a most valuable and prestigious gift to the athletes and their families.
