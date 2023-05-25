Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

High hopes for Bendigo galloper Just Folk at Eagle Farm

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 26 2023 - 9:12am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Collett will reunite with Just Folk in Saturday's Lord Mayor's Cup at Eagle Farm. Picture by Getty Images
Jason Collett will reunite with Just Folk in Saturday's Lord Mayor's Cup at Eagle Farm. Picture by Getty Images

Bendigo trainer Josh Julius has had little luck with the weather and barrier draws in Queensland, but he remains confident stable star Just Folk will run a big race in Saturday's Group Three Lord Mayors Cup at Eagle Farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.