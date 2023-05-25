Bendigo trainer Josh Julius has had little luck with the weather and barrier draws in Queensland, but he remains confident stable star Just Folk will run a big race in Saturday's Group Three Lord Mayors Cup at Eagle Farm.
Just Folk has drawn wide in barrier 13 for the $200,000 1800m event and the track condition is expected to be good. Julius went north to Queensland in the hope of finding wet tracks.
Just Folk finished ninth behind Zaaki on a good track in the Hollindale Stakes at the Sunshine Coast three weeks ago.
"He came through the Hollindale run really well,'' Julius said of Just Folk.
"He did a good bit of work on Tuesday morning on the course proper at the Sunshine Coast.
"We just needed a bit of luck to go our way with the draw and the track conditions, but it hasn't worked out that way with the wide barrier and the good track.
"He has terrific gate speed, but we don't want him to lead. There is a lot of speed drawn on the inside in this race, so we'll come up with a plan as to what we think the best option is.
"I think the horse is a better chaser, but at the same time you don't want to snag back to last from the wide barrier and then have to round up 15 horses.
"We're more confident with him this weekend because he's down in grade from the Hollindale. Even though he's up in the weights, he's a proven performer at this level back home."
In-form Sydney jockey Jason Collett takes the ride on Just Folk. Collett rode Just Folk to victory in last year's Ajax Stakes in Sydney.
Win, lose or draw, Saturday's run will be Just Folk's final start in Queensland and Julius and the gelding will return to Bendigo.
Just Folk has raced 31 times for six wins, seven placings and career earnings of just shy of $770,000.
Meanwhile, Bendigo trainer Jess Gleeson will saddle up consistent sprinter Prairie Fire in Saturday's Listed Bel Espirit Stakes at Sandown.
The seven-year-old won two restricted races on the trot in Adelaide earlier this campaign and was close-up in benchmark 82 company last start. The Bel Esprit Stakes is Prairie Fire's biggest test since joining the Gleeson yard.
