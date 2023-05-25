LVFNL: Calivil United honours link to Swallows in Raywood return

CALIVIL United will pay tribute to its Northern United links when it returns to Raywood for the first time in six years in the LVFNL on Saturday.
The Demons will play Maiden Gully YCW in their heritage game where they will don the maroon and gold of the former Northern United.
It's the first time the Demons have played at Raywood - the former home of Northern United - since 2017.
As part of the day the best player will be awarded the Kevin Demeo Medal, named after the late former Northern United player.
The teams will also be playing for the George Thompson Shield in honour of the long-time trainer who has an association with both Northern United and Calivil United.
"We're really looking forward to getting back to Raywood for the first time in six years," Calivil United president Rod Lea said this week.
"We really want to make it a fantastic day and show what Calivil United is all about."
The day's netball games will be played on what are recently upgraded netball courts at the Raywood Recreation Reserve.
Northern United folded early in the 1996 Bendigo Football-Netball League season before merging with Calivil the following year to form Calivil United.
Northern United, known as the Swallows, had been a powerhouse of the BFNL during the 1980s, winning four-consecutive premierships between 1984 and 1987.
The Swallows also savoured plenty of success in the Golden City league during the 1960s and 1970s.
Between 1963 and 1981 the Swallows played in 15 grand finals and won seven premierships.
Since becoming Calivil United in 1997 the Demons have won eight premierships, including a run of six in a row between 2003 and 2008 that at one stage included a 44-game winning streak.
The Demons head into Saturday's game against the Eagles coming off their first win of the season last week.
