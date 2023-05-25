A fire threatened a house at Mount Camel late on Thursday afternoon but a large turnout of firefighters brought the blaze under control in around an hour.
The CFA was alerted to the fire, on Dealba Rd, just after 5.45pm, and nine units were deployed to the scene.
They arrived to find the fire burning the back veranda of a single storey weatherboard house and spreading.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The CFA said the units - from Golden Square, Heathcote, Redesdale, Costerfield, Knowsley, Mt Camel and Toolleen brigades - had the blaze under control by 6.49pm and declared it safe by 8.32pm.
A council building surveyor had been notified of the incident and a fire investigator would attend to establish the cause.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.