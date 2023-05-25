Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Mount Camel house fire extinguished by nine CFA crews

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:12am, first published 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fire occurred at Delbea Road on Thursday, May 25. Picture by Google Earth
The fire occurred at Delbea Road on Thursday, May 25. Picture by Google Earth

A fire threatened a house at Mount Camel late on Thursday afternoon but a large turnout of firefighters brought the blaze under control in around an hour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.