A STATE summit of councils has backed a council led push to chip away at fossil fuel's grip on financial institutions.
The City of Greater Bendigo took its calls for more divestment from institutions supporting fossil fuel projects to a gathering of Municipal Association of Victoria members.
A majority of councils supported the push and the industry association will now call on the state government to promote and incentivise local governments to redirect funds from banks and other investors in fossil fuel industries, eventually moving towards total divestment.
Cr Jen Alden led that push, at times finding herself arguing the sky would not fall in if councils stopped banking with fossil fuel investors.
"It's not unusual to meet some resistance to change, yet the City of Greater Bendigo has been actively divesting from fossil fuel investments for the past four years," she said back in March before her council authorised the Municipal Association bid.
Meanwhile, her colleague Matthew Evans campaigned for a motion on digital connectivity in rural areas.
That also passed and the Municipal Association will now call on the state government to provide greater investment in telecommunications and digital connectivity in regional and rural areas.
MAV's policy team is now developing advocacy plans.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
