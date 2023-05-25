Bendigo Advertiser
Eaglehawk artist constructs steel Star Wars X-wing sculpture

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 8:00am
Eaglehawk Garden Sculptures' Stephen Brown with his more than eight metre Star Wars x-wing steel sculpture and the model it was based on. Picture by Noni Hyett
The force is strong with Eaglehawk artist Stephen Brown, who recently unveiled an eight-and-a-half metre steel T-65 X-wing starfighter, as seen in Star Wars.

JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

