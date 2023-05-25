The force is strong with Eaglehawk artist Stephen Brown, who recently unveiled an eight-and-a-half metre steel T-65 X-wing starfighter, as seen in Star Wars.
Brown's business Eaglehawk Garden Sculptures is instantly recognisable at his property on Lethebys Road, with his collection of large metal creations lining the fence facing the Loddon Valley Highway.
His latest Star Wars-inspired sculpture came as his friend, who owned a small starfighter figure from the 1980s, challenged him to construct it.
"It's satisfying because I know when I say I'm going to build something, I'm going to build it," Brown said.
Although he said he wasn't a huge fan of the sci-fi series, his son was thrilled with the final product.
"I put him in the cockpit yesterday; he loves it," Brown said.
"There's always something different when he comes over."
Brown said the starfighter would be lifted by crane on to a raised platform next week.
He said his goal was to have his yard filled iconic sculptures.
"Eventually I want to make it a little tourist attraction," he said. "It'll be cool when you're driving on the highway and you see it.
"If I can have a nice, new piece every two months go out over the next two years, that should be a nice collection.
"I just want to want it to become a go-to point when people come to Bendigo so it's just a little tourist attraction, and it's free so people don't have to pay any money.
"Just come and rock up, take some photos."
The sculptor said his main ambition was providing something positive for the town.
"I think it's good for the town, it's good for everybody," he said.
"It's just a positive vibe when people are all stressed out at the moment."
