It's the biggest game of the CVFLW season so far as undefeated Castlemaine face an inform Golden Square in a top-of-the-table Friday night clash.
It has been eight months since the pair faced off in the 2022 Grand Final, which the Magpies won.
Since then, the Bulldogs have overhauled their list, with more than half of last year's playing group not in the 2023 squad.
That overhaul would have been questioned after their round one thrashing to Eaglehawk, but since then, the Bulldogs have rattled off three on the trot to have them well-placed to take on the league's pacesetters.
"This is the perfect time to see where we're at and test ourselves against the best," Bulldogs coach Nathan Manuel said.
"Most of the team has had a spell due to Interleague, and with a 22-day break following this game, we can really throw everything at it."
The contest also comes at the perfect time for Magpies coach Jordan Cochrane who is keen to see how his side shapes up against an opponent who will give a four-quarter effort.
"I think this is our biggest test so far," Cochrane said.
"We've been challenged in periods in the Woorinen and Eaglehawk matches, but Golden Square is always very competitive, so we'll need to play our best footy."
The Magpies will be without two crucial players.
Gun midfielder Charlotte Beavan has unfortunately done her ACL and is out for the remainder of the season, while defender Beppina Marshall is also expected to be unavailable.
"Losing Charlotte is a big blow, but we've still got a strong midfield," Cochrane said.
Even without Beavan, the Magpies' midfield brigade is still formidable, but they won't get an easy run under the lights with their opponents just as confident in their midfield capabilities.
"I think our midfield is as good as any, but with Castlemaine, you can't look to stop one player because you have six others who can win a game of their boot, so it will have to be a whole team approach on our end," Manuel said.
"If I had to single one out, Aisling Tupper has been a star at CVFLW and Interleague level and is someone we'll have to be mindful of because she's the one who can really hurt you on the scoreboard."
The point of difference for the Magpies could be in their wealth of scoring options that include ten of the top 20 goal scorers in the CVFLW heading into round five.
Eloise Gretgrix tops the list with 19 from only three games, with Tupper following in second.
"We've changed our positions up a bit this week, and I think we've found an extra couple of girls who can be targets for us," Cochrane said.
"I think it's an area we can break away from Golden Square.
"They've got a couple of good goalkickers, but if we can shut them down, hopefully, that will limit most of their scoring ability."
In the weekend's other CVFLW contests, there's a massive eight-pointer between Woorinen and Eaglehawk.
The Tigers have been impressive against strong opponents, albeit sitting at 1-2.
They face a strong Eaglehawk side who'll be looking for their first scalp since round one.
With home-ground advantage, the Tigers will head in as slight favourites, and Bendigo Thunder should record a comfortable win over North Bendigo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.