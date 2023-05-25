Bendigo Advertiser
7 Malcolm Street, Quarry Hill | Reno lifts home to grand new heights

By House of the Week
May 25 2023 - 3:30pm
Exquisite modern family home | House of the Week
  • 7 Malcolm Street, Quarry Hill
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • Elders Easy Sale Closes June 14 at 2pm (indicative sale price $1 million - $1.1 million)
  • Agency: Elders Bendigo
  • Agent: Martin Skahill on 0427 431 744
  • Inspect: Saturday, 1pm - 1.30pm

Built at the turn of the 20th century, "Waverleigh" is the epitome of an indulgent contemporary home, with exceptional character and flexibility.

