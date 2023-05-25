Exquisite modern family home | House of the Week

Built at the turn of the 20th century, "Waverleigh" is the epitome of an indulgent contemporary home, with exceptional character and flexibility.
Showcasing an inspired combination of high-end elegance and classic Victorian architecture, the house pays homage to its past while honouring the needs of a busy modern household. It has been fully renovated, the highlight being a second storey extension added in 2013.
Throughout the house are numerous heritage features, including original polished timber floors, picture rails, timber-lined ceilings, wall sconces, ceiling roses, coffered ceilings and open fireplaces. "The fact the owners maintained a lot of the original features is a nice touch," says Martin Skahill from Elders Bendigo.
The rear addition includes an open plan kitchen/family meals area, with timber flooring seamlessly matched to the original section of the house. High quality appliances in the kitchen include a 900mm Smeg freestanding oven, integrated Miele dishwasher and large farmhouse sink.
Providing a luxurious escape from the rest of the home, the second floor incorporates a generous living room, spacious hidden study, and a merbau deck balcony adorned with iron lace balustrading.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and gorgeous ensuite, with double vanity and 1200mm shower. The remaining three bedrooms are on the ground floor and are of excellent size, with garden views.
Further highlights include a clawfoot bath with oval shower rail, ample storage, a front Crimsafe security door, security system, ducted heating and cooling, ceiling fans, a single garage, and carport.
The 538 sqm allotment has been thoughtfully landscaped, with particular attention paid to privacy. The boundaries are planted with a blend of Pittosporum and West Australian peppermint trees, making it well shielded from neighbours. There's also a steel garden shed with power, and a roller door from the single garage allows access for a trailer.
Walking distance to town, the property is quietly located opposite St Joseph's Church, with Quarry Hill and St Joseph's Primary Schools both a short walk away.
"Younger to middle-aged families flock to Quarry Hill, because it's a highly regarded area close to the city, with a good variety of education facilities," says Martin Skahill. "It's a lovely environment for families."
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.