Escape the hustle and bustle | Feature property

This private and peaceful refuge is designed to provide an escape from the hustle and bustle. Surrounded by rolling green hills and stunning skyscapes, this is a well-established country property for permanent living, semi-retirement or long weekend stays.
Blending the earthy, cosy ambience created by mudbrick houses with modern conveniences, this is a home to be enjoyed. A flexible floorplan allows for multiple living spaces and at least four bedrooms.
The main has huge windows letting in natural light and views, plus access to the verandah and ensuite. The other bedrooms are also large and of varying configurations.
The combined living, dining and kitchen overlook the 8 metre in-ground pool and open onto the outdoor entertaining area.
A feature fireplace and combination of covered and open-air spaces make the alfresco a versatile zone, while established gardens and well-placed plantings ensure privacy.
A second driveway leads to the 15.8 x 8 metre shed/workshop with concrete floor and power connected. There is further assorted shedding, a chook pen, dog run, wood storage and good fencing.
Five tanks store a combined 90,000 litres of rainwater for the house, and there are two spring fed dams plus a three-megalitre water right for stock and garden use. A 4.16kW solar system supports the mains power.
