739 North Harcourt Road Sedgwick | Relaxation starts here

Updated May 25 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Escape the hustle and bustle | Feature property
  • 739 North Harcourt Road Sedgwick
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 4
  • $890,000 - $920,000
  • Agency: Property Plus Real Estate
  • Agent: Di Selwood on 0488 148 358
  • Inspect: Saturday at 11am

This private and peaceful refuge is designed to provide an escape from the hustle and bustle. Surrounded by rolling green hills and stunning skyscapes, this is a well-established country property for permanent living, semi-retirement or long weekend stays.

