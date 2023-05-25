A true gem in Eaglehawk | House of the Week

This immaculate family home is filled with quality modern finishes and a well-considered floorplan.
A long driveway allows for privacy and peacefulness leading you to the double security gates. Every inch of this property has been carefully thought of to allow for easy, low maintenance living.
Upon entry you are welcomed by a flowing hallway. The sizeable main suite found to one side is a true parents retreat, with walk-in robe and an ensuite brimming with modern design touches.
Large windows feature in the open-plan living area, flooding the area with natural light.
The living room with gas log fire leads to the luxurious large kitchen found at of the centre of the home. Equipped with modern stainless steel appliances, butler's pantry and a generous island bench, there is plenty of room for the family to gather.
The bedroom wing of the home has two additional rooms, both spacious and with built-in robes. A family bathroom has stunning modern features and a large freestanding bath.
Sliding doors provide a seamless transition to the outdoor area, assuring year round use, with a pergola, ceiling fan and decking leading to the lush lawn area.
Spacious comfortable and close to amenities, this stunning home ticks all the boxes.
