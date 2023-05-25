HDFNL: Loyal and durable - Alford to play 200th game for Bulldogs

FOR a player who endured his share of injury frustration early in his playing days, Ryan Alford has forged a remarkably durable career with North Bendigo.
It's a career that on Saturday for Alford - very much one of the unsung heroes of the Bulldogs' recent premiership success - reaches 200 senior games against White Hills at Scott Street.
Since joining the Bulldogs in the HDFNL from Eaglehawk in 2011 Alford has missed just five games.
Alford, who turned 32 on Wednesday, played his first 171 games for the Bulldogs without missing any before the streak finally came to an end in round three of 2021.
Two streaks were broken that day.
As well as Alford's run of 171-consecutive games - which ended after injuring his hand with a drill - it was also the day White Hills broke North Bendigo's stretch of 37 wins in a row at home.
Alford considers himself extremely fortunate to have had the injury luck he has enjoyed at North Bendigo given early in his career he had a knee reconstruction, surgery on his other knee for torn ligaments while at Eaglehawk, as well as a hip surgery when he was 13 that cost him a year of football.
"I was fairly injury prone while I was out at Eaglehawk, but have been very lucky since moving to North Bendigo," Alford said this week.
"I suppose I'm not the type of bloke who is out the front smashing any records at training when it comes to running, but over the past few years I've tried to eat a bit better and look after my body more because I'm getting towards the end of it now and am trying to hold on for as long as I can.
"My thinking was if I try to do the right things then I'll get a couple of extra years out of my body, but in terms of not having too many injuries at North Bendigo, it has just come down to good luck.
"I've played footy with plenty of blokes who have had nothing but bad luck in terms of injury, so I have been really fortunate... fingers crossed it stays that way for a bit longer."
The unassuming Alford has played all over the ground for the Bulldogs - midfield and forward line, with the bulk of his games having been played in the backline.
Alford is one of only a handful of triple premiership players at North Bendigo having played in the 2015, 2016 and 2019 flags.
The first two of his premierships came with the additional family tie of being coached by his cousin Rob Bennett, who is in his second stint back at the Bulldogs as senior coach.
"Ryan's durability has been incredible... there has been a lot of times early in the week where it has looked like he wouldn't get up, but he has found a way," Bennett said.
"For a bloke who probably doesn't enjoy training all that much... he's always there, but probably doesn't push himself to the extreme and whose diet may not be at the top of his priorities, to have the record he has achieved is a credit to his mental toughness.
"He is the type of player who never looks tired when he's on the ground and he always works extremely hard when he's out there.
"He's a tough little bugger who regularly puts himself in uncomfortable positions, but just has the mental toughness to keep pushing.
"These days he's a bit of a general for us across half-back and there are still times when he rolls up through the midfield for short bursts, so he's very adaptable."
On reaching the 200 games, Alford - a best and fairest winner with the Bulldogs - says it isn't a milestone he has spent too much time reflecting on, but acknowledges it's one he is proud of.
"It's one of those things where I haven't really had anyone ring me to try and lure me to another club and even if someone had tried, I wouldn't have done anything about it because there's only one place I've really wanted to play and that is North Bendigo," Alford said.
"Even though I had a short stint at Eaglehawk, I always knew I would end up back at North Bendigo where I had played through until under-15s.
"It was really good to come back and start a new chapter at North Bendigo in the seniors in 2011 when Damien Lock was coach and it's a club I have a strong family connection with.
"Pop (the late Keith Robertson) had a long involvement with the club and so has mum and dad, so I grew up around the club and now that I do think about it, getting to 200 games is quite a good achievement."
Alford's career at the Bulldogs has coincided with what has been a sustained level of premiership contention for the club.
Alford has played finals in every completed HDFNL season during his tenure at the Bulldogs, who are laying the foundations for another September tilt this year given their 5-0 start to 2023.
Coincidentally, just like his 200th will be on Saturday, Alford's 100th game for the Bulldogs was also at Scott Street against White Hills back in round seven of 2016.
