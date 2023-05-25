With the mercury going down, and some extra winter stock lying around, Past Present Future store owner Shayne Tino had an idea.
"I thought, we've got all this extra stuff, let's give some out to the community," Mr Tino said.
He put some warm winter sweatshirts and tracksuit pants on a clothing rack with a sign saying "Feeling the chill? Take one on us" and wheeled it down to Hargreaves Mall on May 25.
"I know that people are tight with budgeting and so on. People can't afford to get new stuff, so I wanted to give back the excess stock we have," he said.
Mr Tino said clothes have a particular effect on people, and he was happy to see some of Bendigo's unhoused take advantage of the clothing rack.
"Clothes make people happy. And we've had a mixture of people come in and help themselves, which is nice for us," he said.
"I saw someone in a T-shirt and they were freezing, it looked like they might have been struggling.
"And seeing him put one on, that made me smile. It's just nice to see."
The free clothes rack is part of a range of community driven activations Mr Tino is championing through Past Present Future store, including a "Blue Ticket" scavenger hunt kicking off next week.
The "happy hunting" drive will see Willy-Wonka-esque tickets placed around Bendigo for finders to redeem in store.
Clothing and blanket drives have been ramping up around the city as the winter months approach, with many rallying around efforts to keep the region's homeless population warm.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.