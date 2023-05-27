Bendigo Advertiser
Traffic growth in CBD a major concern

May 27 2023 - 10:30am
The transport solution of the future
The concerns expressed by City of Greater Bendigo council's Ian McBurney about the impact of traffic growth on the city's CBD are justifiable.

