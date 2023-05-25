Beat the chill, win the weekend

Nothing screams an oncoming winter quite like waking up to frost on the ground and an unwilling attitude to get out of bed, but nonetheless, we persist.
Especially when it's almost the weekend.
Around the corner awaits the opening of a new exhibition at the Bendigo Art Gallery.
Did you truly have an Aussie childhood if an Australian Women's Weekly.birthday cake wasn't carefully selected each year then created (butchered) in an attempt to match the magazine?
Turns out thousands had that exact experience, with many images and other displays related to the iconic mag available for viewing from Saturday.
Back and ready to roll are the region's roller derby queens, taking the rink with a fiery spirit in this weekend's Statewide Stampede tournament.
Likewise, the footy is back on after a bye last week. Don't miss our preview heading into a whole weekend filled with bumper matches here.
Have fun and stay safe!
