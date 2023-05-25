Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

The Support People raises funds for cancer research with Biggest Morning Tea

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 25 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennette Curnow, Shirley Dawson, Andrea Hemmings, Marlene Jenkyn and Ruth Holborn at The Support People's Biggest Morning Tea. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Jennette Curnow, Shirley Dawson, Andrea Hemmings, Marlene Jenkyn and Ruth Holborn at The Support People's Biggest Morning Tea. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

It would not be Australia's Biggest Morning tea without plenty of cups of tea and baked goods, but for Andrea Hemming, the fundraising event is more than that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.