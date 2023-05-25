It would not be Australia's Biggest Morning tea without plenty of cups of tea and baked goods, but for Andrea Hemming, the fundraising event is more than that.
For three years disability support service Support People has hosted the event to raise money for cancer research, motivated by Ms Hemming's family history of the disease.
"I lost my mum at the age of 64 to cancer, and I actually only lost my brother back in March this year to cancer as well," she said.
"It's probably emotionally driven this year to raise as much money and as an awareness to people too, to go get yourself checked."
The local organisation raised $3600 in last year's Cancer Council event, though Ms Hemming said as much as the morning tea was about fundraising, she also loved bringing different members of the community together.
The event was attended by about 70 people, including The Support People participants and staff, residents of local aged care homes, and students from Kangaroo Flat Primary School.
The Support People support co-ordinator Janny Domenie said she loved how involved in the morning everyone was.
"You can see the whole room is full with people that come again every year because they know last year was fun, the school was coming every year, which is really nice that the kids are being involved with the cancer council and know it's for a good cause," she said.
"It's really nice to be part of the community; its all inclusive, people with disability, people with all abilities. The workers are here, the volunteers are here.
"Everybody is smiling, everybody's having a good day and everybody is talking to each other, there is no barrier between ability and disability.
"It's not all about just the cancer that we are fighting for, it's about everybody being included."
