Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

First round of 2024 Aus Open ballkid trials held at BRTC

May 25 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abby Jones (left), Kobi Mason, Sophie Grainger, Tahlia Usatov. Picture by Noni Hyett
Abby Jones (left), Kobi Mason, Sophie Grainger, Tahlia Usatov. Picture by Noni Hyett

Australian Open fever has reached Bendigo in May, with 2024 ballkid selection trials being hosted at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre (BRTC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.