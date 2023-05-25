Australian Open fever has reached Bendigo in May, with 2024 ballkid selection trials being hosted at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre (BRTC).
Over 1000 aspiring ballkids aged 12 to 15 will participate in trials across the state in the coming weeks, hoping to be chosen as one of the lucky few to be on the same court as their heroes.
The first session at the BRTC was held on Wednesday evening, with another session next Wednesday, 24 May, scheduled for 5.00pm.
These sessions are part of the level one trials which are being held at 19 tennis clubs across the states
The kids will complete drills on rolling, throwing and catching balls while also learning the general match flow on the court.
Kids who pass will go onto the level two trials which will be conducted on 8 and 9 July.
If successful from the level two-stage, the young stars will be plastered across our television screens at the Australian Open from mid-January next year.
