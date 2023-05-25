Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Golden trip to South Korea for Bendigo local Shiralee Bothe

NS
By Nathan Spicer
May 25 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shiralee Bothe won gold at the Asia Pacific Masters Games. Picture by Darren Howe
Shiralee Bothe won gold at the Asia Pacific Masters Games. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo local Shiralee Bothe returned from Jeonbuk, South Korea, with a gold medal draped around her neck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.