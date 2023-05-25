Bendigo local Shiralee Bothe returned from Jeonbuk, South Korea, with a gold medal draped around her neck.
Bothe won gold at the Asia-Pacific Masters Games in the non-professional singles women's tennis event earlier this month.
Heading to the games with little expectation of taking first place, the win came as an almighty shock to Bothe.
"I had zero thoughts about winning and just went for fun and the experience because I love sport," Bothe said.
"I was genuinely in shock - I couldn't believe it because I was only expecting to make a place at best.
"To be actually told I'm in the finals, let alone when I got gold - it still hasn't sunk in."
Gold was achieved off the back of Bothe's strong service game.
"My strategy was to dominate serve," Bothe said.
"I was smashing through my aces, and my first serves were around 70 per cent accuracy."
It was a short, sharp tournament with five group games and three final matches over four days.
"It was a very competitive tournament, and you didn't get much rest," she said.
"The Koreans were excellent, and the Indian in the Grand Final was great too."
Bothe qualified for the tournament thanks to a second-place finish at the 2017 World Masters Games.
Growing up in the small country town of Broadford, sport has always been a big part of Bothe's life.
She began playing tennis at age seven and represented Australia in volleyball and judo.
"Growing up where I did, there was nothing else to do other than sport," Bothe said.
"I never had any goals of representing Australia or winning medals - it has just happened out of commitment and passion for sport."
The Asia Pacific Games are a multi-sport festival for 30-plus-year-old athletes from the Asia-Pacific region.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.