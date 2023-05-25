Members of the opposition have panned Labor's 2023-24 budget, taking aim at the state government's funding allocations for central Victorian roads, Commonwealth Games and flood recovery.
The state government pledged around $2.8 billion to repair roads over the next decade, but Victoria shadow treasurer Brad Rowswell said it was "a drop in the ocean" compared to Liberal Party commitments.
"During the course of the 2022 election, (the Liberal Party) pledged $10 billion over the next decade," Mr Rowswell said.
"So $2.8 billion might sound good, but it's a drop in the ocean to where we think roads funding and regional roads funding should be."
Mr Rowswell said the road funding in conjunction with a $3 billion reduction in funding for TAC - the organisation charged with road safety in Victoria - "could by no measure be interpreted as good".
"So you've got a circumstance where we pledged more for regional roads than their delivery, you've got a circumstance where they're actually cutting road maintenance funding, and they're ripping money out of the TAC," Mr Rowswell said.
"That's not good."
As part of the $2.8 billion in road recovery, including $1.8 billion for the regions, the state government pledged $441.6 million across the state for repairs in the next financial year.
But Nationals Leader and Member for Murray Plains Peter Walsh said the decade-long finances put repairs on the Labor Party's "never never" list.
"We want the roads fixed now, not in nine years' time," Mr Walsh said.
"Do you think someone who has just hit a pot-hole and smashed their rim really cares if it might be fixed in eight years' time? They want it fixed now."
For flood recovery, the state government pledged an extra $677 million on top of last year's $1.8 billion to aid recovering communities, including funds to rebuild the Rochester and Heathcote VicSES Emergency Hubs.
While Mr Walsh said while community infrastructure was positive, he was concerned about people still living in temporary accommodation in flood-ravaged towns.
"State government infrastructure and is always good thing for a community, but it's also about getting people back into their own homes," he said.
In the 2022-23 budget, the state government pledged $2.6 billion for the Commonwealth Games coffers, a commitment it says it is still on track to deliver.
But Nationals Member for Northern Victoria Gaelle Broad said the government had "dropped the baton" to prepare the regions for the 2026 games.
"The government indicated that the Commonwealth Games would be to benefit regional Victoria," Ms Broad said.
"We are less than three years away now from the Commonwealth Games, and we want to see an international light shine on regional Victoria. But to do that they need to get that information out there now so people can plan."
Ms Broad urged the state government to clarify where projects fit in the allocated monies, pointing to a Bendigo Labor member's visit to a potential site during the election.
"Just prior to the election, Maree Edwards visited the Bendigo Showgrounds, and talked about a 3000 square foot facility to accommodate the table tennis," Ms Broad said.
"Where is that at now?
"We need clarity now so that people can get out and plan the build."
