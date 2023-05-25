Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Nationals, Liberal members take aim at Labor's roads, Games funds

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 26 2023 - 8:43am, first published May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals MP Gaelle Broad and shadow treasurer Brad Rowswell speak in Bendigo 25 May.
Nationals MP Gaelle Broad and shadow treasurer Brad Rowswell speak in Bendigo 25 May.

Members of the opposition have panned Labor's 2023-24 budget, taking aim at the state government's funding allocations for central Victorian roads, Commonwealth Games and flood recovery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.